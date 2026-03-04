Milan’s Maggie Smith makes History in her Final States Run while Kenleigh Vandergrift makes Debut

Maggie Smith placed fifth overall, making the top eight for a third straight year in a row, setting a new program record for Milan, while teammate Kenleigh Vandergrift placed 27th.

The State Finals for Division 3 Girls Singles were held at JAX 60 on Saturday, Feb. 29, with a field of 56 of the top bowlers from each of the eight regions looking to make the cut to the top 16. A two-game series match-play of the top 16 bowlers determined the Girls Singles Champion.

Vandergrift, a sophomore, made her State Finals debut, finishing 27th after bowling a six-game series of 985 (164 average) that consisted of 149, 148, 198, 182, 156 and 152.

Smith, a senior, qualified as the highest seed for match play after bowling a dominating six-game series of 1,350 (225 average) that consisted of 247, 212, 203, 232, 207 and 249, putting her 143 pins ahead of the second seed. In the first round of head-to-head match-play, Smith rolled a 413 (216, 197) to move past the 16th seed from Richmond. In the semifinals, Maggie worked but could not get the pins to fall in her favor, falling short by only 23 pins after rolling a 360 series (187, 173) against the fifth seed from Otisville LakeVille Memorial.

Smith’s strong performance landed her in 5th place overall, making school history by becoming a three-time member of the MHSIBCA All-State First Team and having the highest qualifying series at States for Milan’s Bowling program in her final season as a Big Red.

In the Huron League, Milan Girls secured second place with a record of 9-3 overall. Vandergrift won 14.5 points out of 24 games for her team and averaged 156, which was the 11th-highest average in the league. Smith won 20 points out of 24 games and had the leading average of 193 for the Huron League Girls. Smith also led the league with the highest game score of 265 and the highest series of 473 for the season.

The information and photos for this story were provided by Yvonne Smith.