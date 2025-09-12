Milan’s Storm Breaker Stables Marks New Chapter with Community Event

Storm Breaker Stables hosted a community celebration on September 7, welcoming guests to its facility in Milan for an evening of activities, food, and fellowship.

The event featured horseback riding, a petting zoo, scenic trail walks, and an on-site store. Guests also enjoyed pulled pork sandwiches, baked goods, Kona Ice refreshments, and time around a fire pit.

Storm Breaker Stables is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers riding lessons and equine programs at little to no cost. Founded in 2023 and opened to the public in March 2025, the organization emphasizes accessibility to equine experiences.

Owner Emily said her goal is to make horses and riding available to the broader community. “Growing up with a love of horses and now finally having them on my own, I want to give back to the community what I’m blessed with,” she said.

The event was promoted in partnership with the Milan Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about Storm Breaker Stables and its programs, visit stormbreakerstables.com