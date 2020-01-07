Advertisement





Mildred Otto Peters

Former Dexter, Michigan Resident

At age 97, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Bruce Community Living Center in Bruce, Mississippi.

Millie was born on November 7, 1922, to the late Rudolph and Nina Stoker Otto in Chelsea, Michigan.

She was retired from the Admissions office of the University of Michigan Hospital and was a member of St. Andrews United Church of Christ in Dexter, Michigan.

Her husband, Harry Peters, and two sisters, Ileen Bennett and Evelyn Policht, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sons, Lon Peters and his wife, Suzanne, of Loudon, TN and Brad Peters and his wife, Linda, of Oxford, MS; one brother, Duane Otto of Naples, FL; and two grandchildren, Chelsea Peters of Wilmington, DE and Taylor Peters of Gulfport, MS.

Millie will be resting with Harry at Bethlehem Cemetery in Ann Arbor, Michigan. At her request, no service will be held.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of remembrance at the American Legion Hall in Dexter, Saturday, January 11th, from 3:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.