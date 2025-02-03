Mill Creek Swimmers and Divers Shine at MISCA State Meet

Photo: (L-R) Annaliese Saski, Brooke Ganas, Bailey Brown, and Emmalyn Saski.

Swimmers and divers from Mill Creek Middle School competed in the MISCA State Meet in Battle Creek last weekend, delivering strong performances in both individual and relay events. To qualify for the prestigious meet, athletes had to achieve designated times throughout the season.

Last Friday night (1/31/25), Mill Creek’s Fletcher McCarthy captured the 1-meter diving championship with a top score of 188.10, securing the state title.

The competition continued Saturday morning, where the boys’ 200-yard medley relay team—comprising Curt Thomas, Evan Brant, Colin Perez-Bergquist, and Liam Noesen-Bosscher—placed seventh with a time of 2:05.73. Noesen-Bosscher also secured individual top finishes, taking seventh in the 50-yard freestyle (26.18) and eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Saturday afternoon, the Mill Creek girls’ team delivered standout performances, with the 200-yard medley relay squad—Emmalyn Saski, Bailey Brown, Annaliese Saski, and Brooke Ganas—claiming second place with a time of 2:00.80. The same group also finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay, clocking in at 3:59.86 in a thrilling race.

Individually, Bailey Brown placed eighth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:10.56), while Emmalyn Saski earned a runner-up finish in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.25).

The Mill Creek swimmers were led by coaches Brian Semple and Brian Thomas.