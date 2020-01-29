Advertisement





Milton A. Campbell

Dexter, Michigan

At age 84, passed away at his home on January 24, 2020 with friends and family by his side. He was born in Annandale, MN, the son of Elmer and Gertrude Campbell.

Milton loved bird watching and photographing nature. He, along with two business partners, co-owned Huron Camera Service. He was passionate about all things related to photography, from repairs to teaching up-and-coming photographers. He proudly displayed his Christmas Village in the front windows of the Dexter location, which brought joy to locals and travelers from afar for several years. Being the philanthropist he was, he donated this incredible Christmas Village to Gordon Hall/Dexter Area Historical Society.

Milton donated his time and passion to several organizations as well, including the Chamber of Commerce for Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, and Jackson, the Dexter Downtown Development Authority, the Photo Marketing Association, the Society of Photo-Technologists, Ducks Unlimited, and the Dexter High School Alumni Association. No surprise, he was most proud of his induction into the Dexter High School Hall of Fame in 2003. Milton was surrounded by love from family and friends and will always be remembered for his generosity.

Milton was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Campbell and his brother, Robert Campbell.

He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Vern Campbell, Deb (Dave) Sexton, and Dale (Teresa) Campbell; his friend, Nancy; his siblings Jan Pingston, Gil (Marge) Campbell, Carol Gilbertson, Pat (Rich) Yester, Joan (Edward) Kubiak, and brother-in-law, Bob Kelly, and several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The family thanks Comfort Keepers and Arbor Hospice for the incredibly passionate care of Milton, which allowed him to stay home to the very end.

Family and friends will be received at the Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home in Chelsea on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m and 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Milton will be laid to rest next to his wife, Betty, in a private burial.

