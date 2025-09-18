Miss Saline Is All About Uplifting and Empowering Women

Photo: Miss Saline Court 2025 at Saline’s Elementary School Open House. Photo from the Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant Facebook page

The Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant has been described as “…hours of tense excitement to contestants, parents, and spectators alike…” – The Saline Reporter, September 10, 1958. But what goes on behind the scenes in preparation for the pageant? Let’s take a peek behind the crowning and find out.

Preparation Goes into the Competition Long Before the Stage

I spoke with the Miss Saline 2025 court – Miss Saline Madylin Marshall, First Runner-Up Sophie Zadvinskis and Second Runner-Up Jillian Hayes, and asked them about their preparation for the pageant.

Madylin begins by bringing us behind the scenes. “Miss Saline week starts the Sunday prior to Summerfest. Each contestant has a 30-minute interview with the judges, who ask questions on a wide range of topics. Contestants also work together for ‘Stuff the Bus,’ a community service project. Many life skills are practiced throughout the Miss Saline process.”

Madylin observes, “There is a stereotype that goes with pageants that simply isn’t true with the Miss Saline Scholarship and Pageant. It’s all about uplifting and empowering women.”

Sophie, Miss Saline First Runner-Up, agrees and shares her experience. “What people don’t always realize is how much preparation goes into the competition long before the stage. I spent time carefully filling out my application and writing thoughtful responses. I focused on really thinking about my values, leadership style, and how I could represent Saline with pride.”

Miss Saline 2025 Madylin Marshall and Miss Saline 1958 Fran Coy. Photo by Sue Kelch

Jillian, Miss Saline Second Runner-Up, offers her perspective. “For me, preparation for Miss Saline included really taking in everything that I love about Saline – from downtown to the parks and then the people around me. Understanding deeply why I wanted to be Miss Saline was crucial for my preparation.”

Miss Saline Models the Importance of Giving Back

While a lot of work goes into preparation for the pageant, afterwards, Miss Saline commits to a very busy year as an ambassador for Saline.

Madylin is looking forward to it, explaining that “Miss Saline models the importance of giving back to a community that thrives because of the people who make it a home. Whether attending joyful community events or navigating more difficult situations, we are called to present ourselves with poise, class, and professionalism.”

Events that a Miss Saline may attend include People’s Choice Awards with the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce, Back to School Open Houses for Saline Elementary Schools, and Toys for Tots Drive for the Holidays – just to name a few.

Both Sophie’s and Jillian’s roles are to support Miss Saline at community events and appearances. Sophie feels that “it is important to bring positive energy and reliability to the court, and to show younger girls in our community that leadership can be expressed in many different ways.”

Miss Saline Court 2025 Sophie Zadvinskis 1st runner up, Madylin Marshall Miss Saline, and Jillian Hayes 2nd runner up at the Saline Community Fair.Photo by Sue Kelch

My Family Taught me to Stay Grounded and Enjoy the Experience

While Miss Saline contestants understand there is a time commitment, each feel that they couldn’t have done it without their family’s support. From grandmas, grandpas, aunts, and uncles, to parents and siblings – everyone finds a way to pitch in.

Madylin is thankful for her family’s support and recalls “when I first shared with my parents that I wanted to pursue this title, they immediately recognized that it would be a commitment for our entire family and each member found ways to contribute.”

Sophie remarked, “My family has taught me how to stay grounded and enjoy the experience, reminding me that this opportunity is not just about the title but about personal growth and service to the community.”

And Jillian adds, “With every step I take to be a positive impact on the whole Saline community, my family has supported me.”

The Miss Saline Journey is Far More Than a Competition

Madylin says it best when she likens the entire experience to a journey, from the preparation to the pageant to the year of service. “In the end, it is far more than a competition: it is a journey of growth, service, and empowerment, where women support one another in becoming the very best versions of themselves.”

For more information on the Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant, go to https:// www.misssaline.org