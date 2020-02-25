Advertisement





| 1 min read | from Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office |

During the month of January, there were 265 calls for service (including traffic stops). Deputies conducted 142 traffic stops during this time with 28 citations issued.

Noteworthy events in Dexter City during last month include:

On January 7, 2020, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Baker Road for possible malicious destruction of property. The damage was located on the outdoor slide. It is unknown at this time if it was intentional or unintentional. Suspects are unknown at this time.

On January 9, 2020, deputies responded to the 3200 block of Alpine Street for a missing person. A care worker and her clients were visiting the Dexter City Library. One of the clients a 19-year-old Dexter Township resident walked away from the library and was missing for two hours. Deputies searched the area and located him at the Briarwood Mall. The 19-year-old was taken back to the group home in Dexter Township.

On January 15, 2020, deputies responded to the 2200 N. Parker Road for a suspicious incident. The caller reported Chelsea High School students in the parking lot. Upon arrival, the Chelsea students were already gone.

On January 23, 2020, deputies responded to the 8400 block of Parkridge Drive for a fraud complaint. The resident had her identity stolen and an account was set up with a local energy company. Suspects are unknown at this time.

