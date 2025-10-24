October 24, 2025
Sign up
Log in

Modern Roundabout Coming to Dexter’s “Five Points” Intersection 

Doug Marrin

DexterPublic Safety

Modern Roundabout Coming to Dexter’s “Five Points” Intersection 

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) has secured a $1.12 million federally funded Carbon Reduction Program (CRP) grant to construct a modern roundabout (single-lane, peanut-shaped) at the Dexter “Five Points” intersection of Huron River Drive, Joy Road, and Mast Road in Webster Township.

This is part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to address traffic congestion and enhance roadway safety. This location has been identified as a high-priority site due to recurring congestion during peak travel periods. The project aims to improve the efficiency of traffic movement, reduce vehicle emissions, and enhance safety for all road users.

Kevin Dubnicki, Project Manager, emphasized the broader benefits of the investment: “This roundabout will address a key traffic bottleneck while supporting our long-term goals for safer, more sustainable transportation,” Dubnicki said. “By reducing stop-and-go conditions and improving flow, we expect not only fewer delays but also meaningful reductions in vehicle emissions at this intersection.”

Construction is expected to begin in 2027. During construction, intersection closures will be phased, with the Huron River Dr (east)/Mast Rd and subsequently the Huron River Dr (west)/Mast Rd/Joy Rd intersections being closed to all traffic. Detours will be posted to help guide motorists along alternate routes.

WCRC will hold a public information meeting to share more details and answer questions from the community.

Latest articles

Modern Roundabout Coming to Dexter’s “Five Points” Intersection 

Doug Marrin

Chelsea Volleyball Claims Dansville Invitational Championship

Mike Williamson

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com