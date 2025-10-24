Modern Roundabout Coming to Dexter’s “Five Points” Intersection 

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) has secured a $1.12 million federally funded Carbon Reduction Program (CRP) grant to construct a modern roundabout (single-lane, peanut-shaped) at the Dexter “Five Points” intersection of Huron River Drive, Joy Road, and Mast Road in Webster Township.

This is part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to address traffic congestion and enhance roadway safety. This location has been identified as a high-priority site due to recurring congestion during peak travel periods. The project aims to improve the efficiency of traffic movement, reduce vehicle emissions, and enhance safety for all road users.

Kevin Dubnicki, Project Manager, emphasized the broader benefits of the investment: “This roundabout will address a key traffic bottleneck while supporting our long-term goals for safer, more sustainable transportation,” Dubnicki said. “By reducing stop-and-go conditions and improving flow, we expect not only fewer delays but also meaningful reductions in vehicle emissions at this intersection.”

Construction is expected to begin in 2027. During construction, intersection closures will be phased, with the Huron River Dr (east)/Mast Rd and subsequently the Huron River Dr (west)/Mast Rd/Joy Rd intersections being closed to all traffic. Detours will be posted to help guide motorists along alternate routes.

WCRC will hold a public information meeting to share more details and answer questions from the community.