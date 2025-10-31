Monument Park Gazebo Ramp Proposal Fails

Dexter City Council voted against a recent bid for the construction of a ramp leading up to the gazebo in Monument Park from Central St. After concerns were raised at a June council meeting by local citizens about accessibility, city staff were directed to begin looking for interested contractors to submit ramp plans.

Two bids were received by city staff, including a $50,000 plan that came before Council to vote on at their Oct. 27 meeting.

“It connects the gazebo to Central St., where we have our accessible parking,” councilmember Sanam Aldag said, going on to say she considered the submitted proposal to be “the best option.”

Several concerns were raised by both citizens in public comment and council members during the discussion about the speed of the decision and whether or not it was best for the community.

“I did approve this iteration of the ramp earlier,” council member Wa-Louisa Hubbard said. “I’ve had time to think about it. Even though I said we needed it done immediately, which I do still believe in a way, I would rather us take this slower, take a step back and look at other options because of the impact that it will have on the feel and the geography of where this goes in Monument Park.”

The current bid, proposed by KAB Enterprises, was put to vote after a brief discussion.

“I know we don’t have to do this, but I think we should do this,” Mayor Shawn Keough said. “I think it’s important that all people are able to get up to the top of [the gazebo]. And we’ve had a number of events where people who wanted to get up there couldn’t get up there and have told us that. So I’m going to support the motion that’s on the table.”

The motion to approve the bid failed 4-3. Council has not commented on future plans for a ramp in Monument Park at this time.