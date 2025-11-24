More Than 2.6 Million Michiganders Expected to Travel for Thanksgiving

Concerns over flight cancellations could push more travelers to hit the road

AAA projects that 2.6 million Michiganders will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday period, which runs from Tuesday, November 25 to Monday, December 1. This marks a 1.4% increase over last year and sets a new record for Thanksgiving travel in the Great Lakes State.

Nationwide, AAA expects 81.8 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving. That’s an increase of 1.6 million travelers compared to 2024. Thanksgiving remains the busiest travel holiday of the year, surpassing both Memorial Day and Independence Day.

Thanksgiving Michigan Travelers

Total Travelers: 2,605,426 (+1.4%)

2,605,426 (+1.4%) By Car: 2,300,671 (+1%)

2,300,671 (+1%) By Air: 224,600

224,600 By Other Modes (bus, train, cruise): 80,155 (+8.2%)

“Michigan residents are embracing the Thanksgiving spirit with record-breaking travel plans this year,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Whether it’s driving across the state or flying across the country, people are making time to connect with loved ones. Even with concerns about flight cancellations, travelers are showing flexibility and resilience and relying most on driving.”

Traveling By Car

AAA projects that nearly 73 million Americans will travel by car this Thanksgiving, representing almost 90% of all holiday travelers. In Michigan, more than 2.3 million residents will drive to their destinations. That number could rise if travelers opt to avoid potential flight disruptions.

Rental Cars: Hertz, AAA’s car rental partner, reports that Wednesday will be the busiest day for vehicle pick-ups. The top 5 markets with the highest demand are Orlando, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Miami, and Newark. Good news for renters: domestic car rental rates are down 15% compared to last year.

Gas Prices: Drivers can expect gas prices similar to last Thanksgiving, when the national average was $3.06 per gallon. The state average was $3.02. Currently, Michigan drivers are finding an average price of $3.02. AAA recommends filling up the night before travel and checking your battery and tire pressure. Last year, AAA responded to nearly 600,000 roadside assistance calls nationwide, many for dead batteries, flat tires, and empty fuel tanks.

Impaired Driving: AAA and MADD urge travelers to plan ahead and avoid impaired driving. Between 2019 and 2023, 868 people died in drunk-driving crashes during Thanksgiving, accounting for 35% of all traffic fatalities during the holiday period.

Traveling By Air

AAA expects 6 million Americans to fly domestically this Thanksgiving, a 2% increase from 2024. In Michigan, nearly 225,000 residents will take to the skies. Given recent flight reductions, that number could end up being lower as flights get cancelled or travelers make other plans.

Airfares: Domestic airfares are similar to last year, averaging $700 for a round-trip. Flying on Thanksgiving Day can offer savings but return flights on Sunday and Monday tend to be the most expensive. Some travelers are adjusting their schedules to avoid peak travel days.

“With recent flight reductions and the potential for last-minute cancellations, we encourage air travelers to build flexibility into their plans,” Haas continued. “Consider flying on less busy days, booking early morning departures when delays are less likely, and having a backup plan in case your flight is disrupted. Whether that means adjusting your return date or being ready to drive, a little preparation can go a long way in helping you navigate the unexpected.”