More Than $5 Million in Infrastructure Projects Underway in Milan, Some Nearing Completion

As summer 2025 draws closer to autumn, Milan City workers and contractors are nearing completion of major projects, while others are just starting.

Here are some updates:

Ann Marie and West Michigan Ave:

A more than half million dollar project resurfacing Ann Marie Dr. and West Michigan Avenue is mostly complete. The project is awaiting a final walk through and final restoration approval, said Milan City Manager Jim Lawrence. It was funded through a Michigan Department of Transportation grant for preventative projects through the Transportation Economic Development Fund.

photography / Karen Lambert

West Michigan photography / Karen Lambert

Ann Marie Drive

Wilson Park:

Almost $1 million dollars in upgrades, including new pickleball courts, a new basketball court, an additional playground, a zip line, and permanent bathrooms are in varying stages of completion at Wilson Park.

The city started work in June, immediately after the fair ended on May 31. Penchura has completed most of the playground, said Lawrence, and last week installed a shade canopy, but the city needs to finish more work in the area before all fences can safely come down.

“The snow fence is still up because the final grading still needs to occur and there is still some project that need to be tidied up and the finishing touches done,” Lawrence said via email. “I would urge people to still be very cautious around Wilson Park.”

This week crews are paving the basketball and pickleball courts, along with some sidewalk areas. Work is also ongoing on the restrooms. The project should be largely complete by Oct. 1, 2025, if the weather cooperates, said Lawrence.

photography / Karen Lambert

East Michigan Ave:

On this $900,000 project, for which the city was able to obtain $382,000 in federal funding, installation of new 8-inch pipes and service lines should be completed in the next two weeks. The roadway will continue to be open to one way traffic for a few weeks as they do the paving. Original intent was for this project to be done before school started, but due to contractor delays this project will extend into the start of school, Lawrence explained.

photography / Karen Lambert

East Michigan Avenue

TAP Grant (ADA ramps, crosswalk at Wabash parking lot, road on north side of Wilson Park):

Plans have been submitted to the Michigan Department of Transportation and the city expects MDOT will open the project for bids in March meaning this $663,326 TAP grant from the SEMCOG, Southeast Michigan Council of Governments‘ Transportation Alternatives Program will be used next construction season.

Wastewater Treatment Plant:

Work on this $2.75 million project has started and will continue slowly, but steadily as the plant will remain in operation during construction. Expectation is for this work to go through August of 2026.