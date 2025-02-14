Mr. DeSarbo Announces his Retirement from Milan Area Schools

After 30 years in education and the last 16 as Principal of Paddock Elementary School, Sean DeSarbo announced he will be retiring next month.

DeSarbo addressed his decision in a letter to Paddock families that was dated Feb. 11.

His letter opens with, “After 30 incredible years in the Michigan public school system (the last 16 years at Paddock), it is with very mixed emotions that I announce my retirement effective March 15th.”

The Sun Times News asked Milan Area Schools Superintendent Bryan Girbach about DeSarbo’s announcement.

“On behalf of Milan Area Schools, I want to thank Mr. DeSarbo for 16 years of dedicated service to the district. Mr. DeSarbo is a great principal and a wonderful human being. His care for learners in his building is exemplary as he connects with every student on a personal basis. The support he provides his staff through a relationship of mutual respect and continuous dialogue is impressive,” Girbach said. “We will miss Mr. DeSearbo and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

At their Feb. 12 meeting, the board of education all recognized DeSarbo for his service. They cited his consistent ability in celebrating and supporting the students and staff. They all said he’s leaving a positive legacy and will be missed.

Girbach said between now and July 1st, the district will diligently seek a very qualified principal for Paddock Elementary School.

DeSarbo went into education after earning his degrees from Eastern Michigan University. During his time, he was also a fifth-grade and second-grade teacher. Before coming to Milan, he was an educator in Warren. Putting the students and their educations first was always a main goal, which he expressed in his letter.

“Together, we have worked to nurture, support, and guide our students, laying a foundation for their bright futures. I have always believed that the work we do together will lead to a stronger, kinder society, and it fills my heart with pride to have been a part of this journey with you.”

Here is his retirement letter:

Dear Paddock Families,

After 30 incredible years in the Michigan public school system (the last 16 years at Paddock), it is with very mixed emotions that I announce my retirement effective March 15th. These years have been filled with countless moments of joy, growth, and deep connection with families like yours. It has been one of the greatest privileges of my career to work in such a wonderful community and to build strong relationships with you and your children.

Together, we have worked to nurture, support, and guide our students, laying a foundation for their bright futures. I have always believed that the work we do together will lead to a stronger, kinder society, and it fills my heart with pride to have been a part of this journey with you.

I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support, your trust, and the kindness you’ve shown me throughout the years. Watching your children grow and learn has been a true joy, and the memories we’ve shared will remain with me forever.

Though I am moving on to a new chapter in life, the Paddock community will always have a special place in my heart. I will always cherish the role I had in the lives of your children. I know that Milan Area Schools is dedicated to providing an outstanding education and will be diligent in hiring a new principal who will carry on the tradition of excellence at Paddock. I wish you all continued success and happiness.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Sean DeSarbo “Mr. D”

Photo: Sean DeSarbo. Photo courtesy of MAS