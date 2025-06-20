Music, Comics, Poetry & Planes: Milan City Celebrates Juneteenth at 3rd Thursday

Milan’s first 3rd Thursday of the summer celebrated Juneteenth, as depicted in this photo essay. The Detroit Social Club returned to play blues. Motown and Jazz. Comic book artist Kam Reynolds was back for a meet and greet at Adventure, Ink. Milan Flyers provided demonstrations at Wilson Park. The Milan Garden Club helped children start their own plants while the Milan Backstreet CruiZers showed off their cars. Vendors were also busy selling native plants, handmade items and unique wares. This week the city also kicked off a self-paced poetry in the park exhibit, featuring QR codes for nature poems people can listen to through the end of August.

In 2021, Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Day in 1983. This year it marks the 160th anniversary of the day when Union soldiers brought word of the Emancipation Proclamation to Galveston, Texas. That day on June 19, 1865, the slaves there were the last in the U.S. to know they were free or as one Milan resident asserted “freeish,” since the efforts for equality continued.

photography / Karen Lambert

A Milan resident shows off the back of her shirt on Juneteenth at Milan’s 3rd Thursday. It read: Juneteenth: Free-ish Since 1865.

photography / Karen Lambert

The Detroit Social Club returned to Tolan Square Thursday to play blues, Motown and Jazz.

photography / Karen Lambert

Comic book writer, illustrator and hip-hop musician Kamron Reynolds and his wife Rachel, both of Ypsilanti, came to Adventure, Ink with copies of Kam’s new comic books for sale. Reynolds, who grew up locally, attending Pioneer High School and Eastern Michigan University, has been at Milan’s locally-owned bookstore before teaching the art of drawing cartoons.

photography / Karen Lambert

Children had a chance to start their own plant at the Milan Garden Club stand at 3rd Thursday.

photography / Karen Lambert

Milan Garden Club members assisted young gardeners Thursday.

photography / Karen Lambert

Milan Flyers Club members demonstrated their planes at Wilson Park as part of 3rd Thursday. They offer free flying lessons using one of their apprentice planes from 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday in June, July and August at the Field of Dreams Flying Park in Milan. Vice President Jeff Albers said ages can range from those able to ride a bike without training wheels on up. The club also has an open house at their field Saturday June 28 from noon to 5 p.m.

photography / Karen Lambert

Vendors sold their products at the sidewalk sale at 3rd Thursday.

photography / Karen Lambert

A bicyclist rides along the path near the Backstreet CruiZers Car Club Thursday.

photography / Karen Lambert

Members of the Milan Backstreet CruiZers Car Club met Thursday night at Milan.