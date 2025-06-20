Music, Comics, Poetry & Planes: Milan City Celebrates Juneteenth at 3rd Thursday
Milan’s first 3rd Thursday of the summer celebrated Juneteenth, as depicted in this photo essay. The Detroit Social Club returned to play blues. Motown and Jazz. Comic book artist Kam Reynolds was back for a meet and greet at Adventure, Ink. Milan Flyers provided demonstrations at Wilson Park. The Milan Garden Club helped children start their own plants while the Milan Backstreet CruiZers showed off their cars. Vendors were also busy selling native plants, handmade items and unique wares. This week the city also kicked off a self-paced poetry in the park exhibit, featuring QR codes for nature poems people can listen to through the end of August.
In 2021, Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Day in 1983. This year it marks the 160th anniversary of the day when Union soldiers brought word of the Emancipation Proclamation to Galveston, Texas. That day on June 19, 1865, the slaves there were the last in the U.S. to know they were free or as one Milan resident asserted “freeish,” since the efforts for equality continued.