Music in the Air Returns to Chelsea District Library

Chelsea District Library (CDL) announces the return of Music in the Air with internationally recognized classical pianists Jacopo and Maddalena Giacopuzzi. This annual event brings classical music out of the concert hall and improves accessibility to the community. New this year are an indoor venue and special early family concert.

The performances will take place Aug 2 at the Chelsea First United Methodist Church, 128 Park St., Chelsea.

11–11:45 | Special Family Concert

Worried about wiggly tots at a classical music concert? This is the show for you. Enjoy piano music in a stress-free environment. The Giacopuzzi siblings will perform upbeat pieces sure to delight—dancing is encouraged!

3–4pm | Music in the Air

The concert is moving to a new indoor location this year. Jacopo and Maddalena Giacopuzzi will perform a selection of contemporary and traditional pieces. Expect pieces by composers from Europe and the U.S., including Ravel, Chopin, Brahms, Scriabin, and ending with Gershwin’s famous Rhapsody in Blue.

The Giacopuzzi siblings have performed concerts for CDL audiences both separately and together since 2017. Born in Italy to a family of pianists, both took an interest in music from an early age; when Jacopo became serious about the piano, younger sibling Maddalena was soon to follow. While their style and application are different, their continued love of music and astonishing talent are shared. Both Jacopo and Maddalena Giacoppuzi gained recognition in several national and international competitions and have performed as soloists and chamber musicians in multiple major international music festivals.