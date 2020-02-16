Advertisement





As I was chugging around the paved trail, making sure I ran when people were around, I was thinking how for decades now I’ve had to force myself to exercise and be active. It baffles me: How can something so good for me, and by extension the people around me, be so repugnant and onerous?

I don’t think I’m the only one with these thoughts.

I always thought if I just hung in there with exercise long enough, I would come to love it with the same proselytic zeal of those fair and chiseled disciples of sweat who have tried to convert me for years. But it’s just not happening. I suspect I’m mentally hardwired for a certain exertion level. Maybe you are too.

ACHTUNG! I must warn you now that if you are a disciplined athlete or training for an event, not only will you waste your time reading further, it could ruin you. I have no training in the athletic arts or with the human body except I’ve worn one for a long time now. If you want serious advice, go somewhere else.

Athleticism is mostly psychological, not physical. New York Yankee great Yogi Berra agrees famously saying, “Baseball is 90 percent mental. The other half is physical.” For me, a good metaphor for exercise is the Fosbury Flop. It’s the high-jump technique based on the idea that if you can get your head over the bar the rest of the body will follow. It never worked for me. Being tall in high school, I could get my head over the bar but my feet stayed three inches off the ground defying Fosbury physics.

If you’re like me, even a little bit, here are some of the tricks I’ve developed to keep my head over the bar and in the game.

Just move

“Anything you do to move is better than if you do nothing.”

This is a mantra my daughter Candice and I use to keep each other going. Stop thinking of it as ‘exercise’ and form your thoughts to think in terms of ‘movement.’ You and I are not training to compete or model underwear.

I’m pathetically slow, but that’s OK. Out at Hudson Mills people run past me like they’re floating six inches above the ground. I leave pockmarks in the pavement like a T-Rex chasing a jeep. In the parking lot, people point to the ripples in their water bottle saying, “That’s an impact tremor.”

But I’m moving. I’m doing what I can which is so much more than doing nothing. That’s a win every time. Stop thinking of exercise as what you see in media commercials and just move.

A family out having fun. Kids running. Parents walking. Just moving.

Give shame the middle finger

Insist on cutting yourself some slack.

Take control here. Don’t just let that foul-mouthed inner monologue run you down. Forgive me for the salty imagery here, but when shame begins blathering I mentally flip it the middle finger and tell it to do something that is anatomically impossible for most species. Be tough and determined.

Get this: I can shame myself for a lot of things such as not being as athletic as other people, which is most other people doing anything. I’m uncoordinated and physically slow at everything I do. I’m overweight. I can even shame myself for committing that most egregious and unavoidable of American sins – growing older.

But so what? It’s who I am. I just don’t give a (insert your favorite expletive).

I am also helped by belonging to a gym that takes a keen personal interest in me, the whole me – Mitten Fitness just outside of Dexter. The support, encouragement, and acceptance I get here – for who I am right now – is unparalleled with any gym, trainer, or group I’ve been associated with over the decades. Do you want to feel good about yourself? Go here.

Team Mittten Fitness at the Holiday Hustle just out for a good time. I learned later they walked the route this year.

Stop setting goals

Measure success in terms of enjoyment rather than numbers.

Who decided goal setting was a healthy thing? Who even hits their goals – in anything? A few exceptional folks seem to, but they’re not the norm. It always seems to be at the expense of other things like relationships and mental health. Why is that admirable?

Here’s the problem with goals: the moment a goal is set, our inner monologue begins telling us we aren’t measuring up. We’re not good enough. We’re failing. That’s a tough weight to carry around day after day, year after year.

With a nod to Søren Kierkegaard, meaning can’t be quantified and measured. If Søren were alive today, I’m sure he would condemn smartwatches. You’re significant as a person not data. What makes you shine is your enjoyment of life, not the numbers.

You’ve got one job; put on the clothes

One small thing leads to another thing.

If I put on the outfit, whether it is for Crossfit, mountain biking, hiking, running, walking, or yardwork, getting dressed usually carries me on into the activity.

Once the clothes are on, I don’t have to proceed to the activity if I don’t want. I don’t fret over the big effort ahead, but I find that one small thing is usually just enough impetus to follow through. But if I decide not to go out that day, it’s OK. No shame, remember?

That’s it

Now you know everything I do. Now I have to go out and learn more stuff to keep writing. The point here is to find something you like and do it at a level that feels right. If you compare, you’ll lose every time. Whatever you do is more than if you do nothing. That’s a win.