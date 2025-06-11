Dexter Author Linda Fitzgerald Turns Michigan Roots Into Gripping Mystery Novels

With settings in Ann Arbor and the Upper Peninsula, Fitzgerald’s books offer suspenseful plots, authentic characters, and a deep love of place.

For readers seeking new mystery writers and gripping murder mysteries set in Michigan, Dexter author Linda Fitzgerald is carving out a name with her atmospheric, character-driven novels. Her two books, A Superior Way to Die and Death at the Doorstep, are standout mystery novels by local authors that transport readers into vivid Michigan landscapes layered with suspense, local culture, and unforgettable characters.

For years, Fitzgerald made her living as a professional copywriter. But behind the polished ad campaigns and freelance assignments was a long-held dream of writing her own mystery novel. “I have loved mysteries since I was in grad school,” Fitzgerald said. “My whole basement is filled with mystery novels I have read and loved, and I promised myself that someday I was going to try to write a mystery novel myself.”

Fitzgerald has published two mystery novels, A Superior Way to Die and Death at the Doorstep. Both books are available on Amazon and are gaining recognition among fans of new mystery writers and murder mysteries set in Michigan.

A Journalist at Heart

Fitzgerald’s journey into fiction began decades ago. She interned at a small-town newspaper early in her career and was immediately thrown headfirst into breaking news. “There was an airplane crash. There was a derailment of a railroad car,” she recalls. “It sort of got the writing bug into me.”

Though she spent more than 35 years as a copywriter, she never let go of her desire to write a mystery. But it wasn’t easy. “I was pretty confident in my writing skills, but I had to humble myself,” she says. She studied mystery writing, attended conferences, and eventually self-published her first novel. Years later, her work caught the attention of Level Best Books, a small publisher specializing in mysteries. “They took it on the provision that they liked the first book as well.”

Fitzgerald’s work is often praised for bringing authenticity to her books set in Michigan, capturing not only the geography but also the social and emotional undercurrents of places like Ann Arbor and the Upper Peninsula.

Photo by Brendan Marrin

Death at the Doorstep: A Tense Mystery in Ann Arbor

Fitzgerald’s second novel, Death at the Doorstep, is set in Ann Arbor and features Karin Niemi, a character inspired in part by her own life. “She’s very, very different from me in a lot of ways, ” says Fitzgerald, “But you write about what you know. So, I thought, okay, what do I know? I know what it is to live in Ann Arbor. I know what it is to work for an ad agency. I know what it is to be a person of faith in a city that is not.”

Synopsis: When ad executive Karin Niemi learns of the mysterious death of her ex-boss, her quiet Ann Arbor life is upended. As she digs deeper, Karin uncovers a tangled web of secrets, city politics, and personal demons that force her to confront both her past and her own grief.

A Superior Way to Die: Murder on Lake Superior’s Shore

Fitzgerald’s debut novel, A Superior Way to Die, takes place in the Munising and Marquette areas of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where she was born. “The joy for me was really introducing people to the Upper Peninsula and giving them kind of an insider’s view of the culture there, and also the strong influence of the Ojibwa Indians, and just the sheer beauty of it,” she explains.

Synopsis: A murder near the cliffs of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore sets off a tense investigation in a remote Michigan town. Rich with Upper Peninsula culture and the landscape of Lake Superior, this atmospheric mystery weaves together environmental issues, cultural clashes, and deadly secrets.

From Grief to Creativity

Fitzgerald’s second book was born out of encouragement and personal sorrow. After the deaths of her husband and stepson, she wasn’t sure she had the strength to continue writing. But a longtime client and friend pushed her forward. “She finally said, ‘Even if you think you can’t fix your life, you can fix Karin’s life,’” Fitzgerald remembers. The result was a cathartic return to storytelling and a new chapter in her literary life.

Today, Fitzgerald’s work is available at Amazon. She will participate in an author book signing event at Angel Whispers Spa in Dexter later this summer.

For fans of new murder mysteries grounded in familiar places and complex characters, Linda Fitzgerald’s novels are a welcome discovery.