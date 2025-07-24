Naloxone Box Installed in Saline to Help Prevent Overdose Deaths

In a collaborative effort to address the ongoing opioid crisis, a new Naloxone Distribution Box has been installed outside the First Presbyterian Church of Saline at 143 East Michigan Avenue. The project is a partnership between the church, Home of New Vision, and the Saline Police Department, aimed at providing 24/7 public access to naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The distribution box contains free naloxone kits along with usage instructions. No prescription or identification is required, allowing anyone in need to take a kit anonymously and without fear of stigma.

“Our goal is to make naloxone as accessible as possible,” said Pastor Kimberly Secrist Ashby. “By providing a discreet and easily accessible pick-up box, we are empowering community members to take action in preventing overdose deaths and saving lives.”

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik voiced strong support for the initiative.

“I am passionate about ‘meeting people where they are at’ and reducing the stigma around mental health and substance use disorder,” said Chief Radzik.

Chief Radzik added, “During my career in Police Services, I have witnessed people die from an overdose. Seconds matter when one is suffering an opioid overdose, and we now have the tools to reverse an opioid overdose. This is what harm reduction looks like!”

The church encourages residents to learn how to recognize opioid overdose symptoms and how to administer naloxone. Organizers hope the installation will serve as a model for other communities looking to adopt harm-reduction strategies.