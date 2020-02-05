Advertisement





(Nancy) Kay Redding

Died and entered into the presence of our Savior Jesus Christ on January 27, 2020, surrounded by her husband and children at St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.

Her pride and joy in life was her family and children.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joe. She is also survived by four children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren: Lee Redding (Anne-Louise Statt) of Ann Arbor, MI [their children, Andrew and Marisa], Todd (Wendie) Redding of Fuquay-Varina, NC [their children, Dillon (Lauren) Redding, Hailey (Austin) Johnson, Savannah Redding, and Kay’s great-granddaughters Abigail and Eleanore Redding, Hattie and Harper Johnson)], Amy (Steve) Thiel of Chelsea, MI [their daughters, Alice and Jane], and Beth (Jacob) Dykema of Gregory, MI. Kay is also survived by her brother Lee (Judina) Brunner of Indianapolis, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, gifts to the Scleroderma Foundation (https://www.scleroderma.org) are appreciated.

