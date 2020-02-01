Advertisement





Dexter Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol and City Manager Courtney Nicholls submit their updates to City projects at City Council meetings. The following highlights are from their reports submitted at the Jan. 27 council meeting. Both reports can be read in their entirety in the council packet found at this link.

From the Community Development Manager report:

8180 Main St (f/k/a Mill Creek Sports)

The owner of the vacant property at 8180 Main St. is inquiring as to whether onsite-brewing (nano-brewery) with a full-service restaurant would be allowed, with the previously approved water well. According to Washtenaw County, the previously approved well should be able to be approved for a full-service restaurant and possibly for on-site brewing. However, the County will require a demonstration of anticipated and actual water usage.

The owner’s next step is to complete the city’s Industrial User (IPP) and Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Surveys. In addition to the survey, the owner will need to submit a waste characterization analysis of the liquid waste resulting from the beer production, as well as an analysis of the beer, itself.

That information is needed so both the owner and city understand the service needs of the potential operation (as it pertains to sanitary sewer use). Staff also instructed the owner to seek the assistance of a process engineer, to help with the following:

Development a disposal plan for spoiled product (dilution is not permitted);

Development a spillage plan for all materials produced and stored on-site;

Development a discharge plan for consistent, not intermittent flow;

Development a plan for storing, transferring and hauling spent yeast/hops slurry;

Design of a sanitary sewer system to support the manufacturing process, separate from the one that supports the non-manufacturing parts of his operation;

Identification of the type and location of fat, oil and grease control devices for the foodservice area;

To provide overall assistance to help him navigate the technical aspects of this portion of the proposed business.

The owner was offered the opportunity to meet again with staff and city utility operators.

MDOT Tourist Destination Signage

Washtenaw County Road Commission has issued a permit for a Jolly Pumpkin Trailblazer sign on Baker Road. City staff has reviewed Michigan Logos’ request of a ROW permit for Dan Hoey Road and Bishop Cir. Issuance of the permit is waiting on the submittal of the logo sign image.

From the City Manager’s report:

Liquor License Review

City staff requested incident reports from the Sheriff’s Office and DAFD regarding issues with businesses with liquor licenses within the City of Dexter in 2019. This review was conducted in accordance with the Liquor Control Compliance (LCC) Standards adopted by Council in 2016. Lt. King confirmed that there are no current ongoing issues with any businesses. Chief Smith provided a listing of all runs to these businesses that do not indicate any concerning patterns. There are also no outstanding zoning enforcement issues.

A review of the LCC records showed that two businesses received violations in 2019. Busch’s received a fine for a sale to a decoy minor in June 2019. In April 2019, Northern United Brewing Company (NUBCO) received violations for the sale of 12 types of beer that had not received a registration number and were not approved for sale by the Commission.

The LCC website indicates that a stipulated agreement was reached with NUBCO in response to these violations, but the terms were not available online. City staff is not recommending that we pursue any action against the renewal of any of our establishments’ liquor licenses at this time.

Resident Handbook

City staff is working on an update to the Resident Handbook. This update includes edits to the elections, refuse and recycling, and assessing sections of the Handbook. Once the update is completed, staff will have a copy mailed to all City addresses.

Arts, Culture, and Heritage Updates

The Call for Entries for the Temporary Sculpture Display and registration for artists for the 2020 Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival are now live.