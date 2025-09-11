National “JIFFY” Mix Day in Chelsea: A Celebration of Memories, Muffins, and American Ingenuity

The Chelsea Milling Company is inviting the community to celebrate a big day for them; National “JIFFY” Mix Day.

Set for October 1, this new annual observance kicks off baking season with a day that will be a celebration of a locally made brand that has been a trusted name for nearly a century. The iconic little blue box has become a symbol of comfort, connection, and tradition.

The day is more than just a celebration of a product, the Chelsea Milling Company said,—“it’s a tribute to American ingenuity, resilience, and the joy of sharing food.”

The Milling Company announced the celebration by saying the day is a chance to reflect on how a simple idea born in a small-town kitchen became a national icon, feeding families and communities for generations and helping to bring people together through the joy of baking.

“It’s incredibly meaningful to see how ‘JIFFY’ has become part of so many family traditions—especially around the holidays,” said Howard S. Holmes II, President and CEO of Chelsea Milling Company. “We hear stories all the time about spoonbread casseroles at Thanksgiving, kids learning to bake, and generations growing up with our mixes. It’s those stories that make this day so special—and we hope it inspires even more.”

Based in Chelsea, the Chelsea Milling Company is a fifth-generation, family-owned business since 1901 and best known for its iconic “JIFFY” brand. The company introduced the first-ever prepared baking mix in 1930 and remains the market leader in retail muffin mixes. The uniqueness of this locally made brand is seen during Sunday breakfasts to school bake sales and at holiday dinners—”JIFFY” has helped generations of families create warm, delicious memories together.

“The iconic little blue box has become a symbol of comfort, connection, and tradition,” the Chelsea Milling Company said. “Our former president and inventor of the ‘JIFFY’ brand, Mabel White Holmes, developed the nation’s first packaged mix. The ‘JIFFY’ Biscuit Mix predated its competitors by at least six months.”

The event on Oct. 1 runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (rain or shine), with special guests Roary, the Detroit Lions mascot, and Corny, the “JIFFY” Mascot, with a photo opportunity from 5-6 p.m. There will be free face painting, free Kaity Cake Pops for the first 400 attendees, food trucks, games, giveaways and more. They will also be collecting non-perishable donations for Gleaners Food Bank and pet supplies/dog food for Mikey & Me dog rescue. Mikey & Me will even have some of their adoptable dogs on hand.

And if you can’t make it that day there are other ways to celebrate:

Bake your favorite “JIFFY” recipe

Share a photo or story using #NationalJIFFYMixDay

Call your grandma and ask for her secret “JIFFY” trick

Bake it Forward: share a batch with a neighbor or coworker

So as fall settles in and ovens warm up for tailgates, potlucks and cozy weekend bakes, the Chelsea Milling Company said “it’s the perfect time to honor the little blue box that’s brought generations together through the joy of baking.”

The event is set to take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 1, at 201 W. North Street in Chelsea.