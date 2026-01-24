January 24, 2026

Navitas Organics Chia Seeds Recall for Safety

Navitas Organics has initiated a nationwide recall of select lots of its 8oz Organic Chia Seeds due to a potential Salmonella contamination, posing a risk of foodborne illness. This precautionary move comes after a recall by the chia seed supplier, highlighting the importance of ensuring consumer safety.

The recall involves products distributed through major retailers like Whole Foods Market and online platforms such as Amazon. Specifically, the affected products are identified with UPC 858847000284 and lot codes beginning with “W,” including W31025283, W31025286, W31025287, W31025311, W31025314, W31025315, W31025316, and W31025317, with best-by dates extending through April and May 2027.

Consumers are advised not to consume these chia seeds. Instead, they should safely discard the contents and contact the place of purchase for a refund. Navitas Organics assures customers that no illnesses have been reported, and no other products are impacted. For further inquiries, customers can reach out to Navitas Organics at 855-215-5702, available from Monday to Friday, 8 am to 8 pm ET.Image 5: Navitas Organics, Organic Chia Seeds, 8 oz.
