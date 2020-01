Advertisement





Chelsea senior Alexis Nelson signed her National Letter of Intent to swim at Hope College next season.

Nelson helped the Girls swim and dive team finish 4th at the D3 Swim and Dive Finals in November. She was All State in three events was 5th in the 50 free, was part of the 200 free relay team that finished 3rd and the 400 free relay that was 4th.

Her parents are Mark and Meredith Nelson