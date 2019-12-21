Advertisement





| 1 min read | from the Office of the Attorney General |

Smart toys will often ask for personal information | Image by Vinson Tan ( 楊 祖 武 ) from Pixabay

With the holidays in full swing and as part of her ongoing holiday consumer campaign, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is sharing yet another tool as Michiganders finalize their shopping.

“Every three minutes, a child is treated in a U.S. emergency room for a toy-related injury and because of this risk, it’s important that we share a few tips on how to make informed decisions when purchasing toys this holiday season,” said Nessel. “Our 2019 Dangerous Toys Guide is another resource for Michigan consumers to not only protect their wallets but most importantly to protect their children from harm.”

The comprehensive guide provides general toy shopping tips to remain age-appropriate and safe — both physically and digitally – while also listing popular recalls and the steps to take if you already own the product.

Advertisement

Below is the 4-page 2019 Dangerous Toy Guide. To turn pages hover your cursor over the bottom edge of the page.