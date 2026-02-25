New Board Member Appointed to the Dexter Community Schools Board of Education

In picking someone to fill the seat of outgoing board member Brian Arnold, the Dexter Community Schools (DCS) Board of Education found someone unique in that he is both a graduate of the school district and parent of students.

DCS announced the new board member on Feb. 25, after the school board selected him at their board meeting on the 23rd.

“The Dexter Community Schools Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of David Pisano to the board seat vacated by Brian Arnold,” DCS said in the announcement.

Pisano is picked to fill in for the remainder of Arnold’s term, which runs through December 2026. The seat is up for election this year.

In the school district announcement, Pisano said “As a proud DCS graduate and now parent, I am deeply grateful for the service of current and past Board members and school leaders. I am excited for this opportunity to support the success of our students and their families, our teachers and staff, and the entire community.”

In giving his background, DCS said Pisano graduated from Dexter High School (along with his wife) and they have four young children who currently are, or soon will be, young Dreadnaughts. He earned his J.D. from University of Michigan Law School, and currently serves as Director of Global Strategy for a major automotive battery manufacturer.

According to the school district, his work experience includes leading cross-functional initiatives, advising executives, managing large budgets, and guiding complex transformations with particular expertise in governance, policy and contract negotiation.

Speaking on behalf of the DCS school board, Board President Elise Bruderly shared the following statement: “The Board interviewed seven applicants who offered their time and energy to fill the vacant Board seat. Applicants all communicated their passion for the position and had a large range of relevant experience, making it a challenge for the Board to narrow our selections. After productive discussion, reflection, and careful deliberation, the Board reached consensus. We are so fortunate to have such qualified and engaged citizens in our community and we look forward to having David Pisano join us at the Board table.”

After accepting applications and conducting interviews, the school board voted for their top choices over several rounds, with discussion of candidate merits between each round of votes.

“After four rounds of voting, they had narrowed the impressive field down to David Pisano, and appointed him to the seat in a unanimous vote,” DCS said.

DCS’s incoming Superintendent Ryan Bruder said in the announcement they’re excited “to welcome David Pisano to the Dexter Community Schools Board of Education.”

“His commitment to the students, staff, and families of DCS will help guide our work as we build a stronger future together,” Bruder said.

Photo 1: DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis swears in David Pisano after he was selected. Photo: DCS

Photo 2: David Pisano. Photo: DCS