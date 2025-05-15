New Business Section Launched by Sun Times News in Partnership with TRUiC

Local entrepreneurs now have easy access to expert business startup tools, thanks to a new collaboration between the Sun Times News and Ann Arbor-based TRUiC.

The Sun Times News, a trusted local news source serving Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Milan, and surrounding communities, has launched a new Business section as the first result of a strategic partnership with TRUiC (The Really Useful Information Company), a leading provider of free resources for entrepreneurs.

TRUiC, based in Ann Arbor, has spent the past 15 years building a comprehensive suite of tools to help people start and grow small businesses. With over 250,000 entrepreneurs served, their work has earned national recognition for making business startup information accessible, practical, and actionable.

“Our partnership with TRUiC reflects our commitment to becoming the hub of the most useful information for our community,” said Sun Times News Publisher Chuck Colby. “The new Business section is just the beginning of how we plan to connect our readers with the resources and insights they need to succeed.”

A New Chapter for Local Business Support

The Business section is designed to help local entrepreneurs and small business owners navigate everything from launching a business to staying compliant with regulations. It includes expert guides, startup advice, and links to tools that help simplify legal, financial, and operational tasks.

Readers can now explore the new Business section at thesuntimesnews.com/business.

Supporting Growth, One Click at a Time

Each article links directly to free tools and in-depth guidance tailored to Michigan business owners. Whether you’re a first-time entrepreneur or looking to scale up your operations, these resources can save time, reduce confusion, and help you make informed decisions.

Visit thesuntimesnews.com/business and explore the full collection of business startup resources now available.