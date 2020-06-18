Advertisement

by Lonnie Huhman

The work being done at the corner of Zeeb and Jackson, just out front of the Meijer’s parking lot, has caught the eye of many in the Scio Township and Dexter community.

It’s a multi-business development by Alrig USA of Bingham Farms, which is commercial real estate investment and development firm based in metro Detroit.

In reaching out to Alrig USA, its project manager for the development, Brandon Schram, said the development has some of the spaces leased and is working on filling the rest.

The businesses that have signed a lease and who are planning to occupy a space once the work is completed are Qdoba, Panda Express, Tropical Smoothie, and an AT&T store. Schram said there are a couple of other spaces they are still looking to lease and these could either be for a restaurant, retail or something related to medical.

Schram said they are building two buildings right now and have plans for a third in the future. One building will be along Zeeb and the other on Jackson. The future third building will also be on Jackson. The design has them being two-sided, which Schram said will offer a nice view from both sides.

He said they are all excited, from the planning team to the tenants and Meijer. It’s their goal to build a nice development with new options for the community.

“It’s a nice corner and nice area,” Schram said. “We’re really excited.”

He said they hope construction and the build out will be completed this year.