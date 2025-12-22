New Community Classes Focus on Skill-Building for All Ages

Washtenaw Community College’s (WCC) winter non-credit classes for the community focus on skill-building for adults and youth alike.

From the college’s new Workforce Foundation Skills Lab to an array of youth programming, WCC is engaging with students of all ages and backgrounds.

The Workforce Foundation Skills Lab is a flexible learning space designed to help adults strengthen math skills for today’s jobs. The lab, which is no cost for Washtenaw County residents, offers computer-based lessons and one-on-one support from a facilitator in a self-paced program that meets people where they are.

Other new non-credit classes are offered across the areas of professional development, Fast-Track Job Training industry certifications and personal enrichment for all ages. They include:

EVSE Charging Station Technician

Python for AI: From Code to Intelligence

Group Piano: Level 5

Advanced Crocheting

Forces of Nature and Gardening

Strength and Conditioning

Core Stability and Posture Clinic

Children’s Music

One- & Two-Day Winter Youth STEM Camps focusing on 3D Printing, Esports, cardboard engineering and other types of engineering

A full roster of Winter classes may be viewed online, with classes now open for registration.

Fast-Track Job Training programs are aligned with industry certifications, offering community members a way to quickly earn the skills or credentials that employers want, sometimes in as little as a few weeks.

For youth, WCC offers a fundamental music course designed to prepare young children for piano lessons; beginner crocheting and sewing classes; and monthly free Super STEAM Saturday classes on “Science Poetry,” “Introduction to 3D Modeling,” “Stories and STEM,” “Anatomy and Physiology Exploration on the Anatomage Table,” and “Nature Walk on the WCC Nature Trail.”