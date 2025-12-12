New Council Member Appointed as Chelsea Reviews Parks, Policing, and Development Progress

The Chelsea City Council met Nov. 17 with a full agenda that mixed routine city business with decisions likely to shape the city’s near future, from filling a vacant council seat to hearing updates on parks, development readiness, and local police activity.

Public Comment Highlights

Three residents addressed City Council during public comment, raising topics that ranged from park funding to election integrity concerns.

Joe Ziolkowski, speaking on behalf of the Main Street Park Alliance, urged council to support a resolution accepting grant funding from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. Ziolkowski emphasized the importance of securing the funding to move the Main Street Park project forward.

Dan Kaminsky, a member of the Parks Commission, voiced support for the city’s Five-Year Parks and Recreation Plan. He also spoke in favor of the Main Street Park project and the work of the Community Education and Recreation Collaborative (CERC) aquatic center subcommittee, highlighting the long-term community benefits of expanded recreation options.

Gaye Morgenthaler, a Chelsea resident, raised several concerns. She stated that she believes the council is being monitored by the NSA, commented on an interaction involving a council member and a resident on the eve of the November election, and questioned the credibility of the voting equipment used in the recent election. Morgenthaler also noted that she had submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the city clerk and spoke about Mayor Kate Henson’s campaign for mayor.

Council fills vacancy left by resignation

Council members unanimously appointed Jacquelyn Bullerman to fill the open seat on City Council following the resignation of Beth Morris earlier this fall. Bullerman will serve the remainder of the term, which runs through Nov. 10, 2027.

Main Street Park grant formally accepted

Council also approved Resolution 2025-27, officially accepting grant funds from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund for the Main Street Park project. The vote followed an earlier 2024 resolution authorizing the grant application.

Members of the public and city boards voiced strong support for the park, including representatives from the Main Street Park Alliance and the Parks Commission, who emphasized the park’s role in expanding downtown green space and recreation opportunities.

City earns Redevelopment Ready designation

In a brief presentation, representatives from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation awarded Chelsea its Redevelopment Ready Communities designation. The program recognizes communities that have adopted best practices in planning, zoning, and economic development, positioning them to better compete for investment and redevelopment opportunities.

City officials noted that the designation strengthens Chelsea’s ability to pursue grants and guide future development projects more efficiently.

Five-year Parks Plan moves forward

The Parks Commission presented a draft Five-Year Parks and Recreation Plan, outlining past improvements and future priorities. Highlights included continued work on TimberTown, Pierce Park, Veterans Park, and the emerging Main Street Park, along with long-term planning for trails, park connectivity, and potential recreation facilities.

Police report: Counterfeiting, traffic crashes, and regional cases

Police Chief Kevin Kazyak summarized the Chelsea Police Department’s October activity, which included 476 total incidents handled during the month.

Among the more notable trends:

Counterfeiting and fraud investigations led to the resolution of several cases that extended beyond Chelsea, involving coordination with other jurisdictions.

led to the resolution of several cases that extended beyond Chelsea, involving coordination with other jurisdictions. Officers responded to an assault case that also helped clear additional related crimes.

that also helped clear additional related crimes. Police documented 26 traffic crashes , including two personal-injury crashes and one pedestrian-involved incident.

, including and one pedestrian-involved incident. The department handled a large number of non-criminal and service-related calls, reflecting the day-to-day assistance role officers play in the community.

Kazyak also reported that the department received more than $6,000 in grant funding from the Washtenaw County 100 Club, which was used to purchase protective ballistic shields for officer safety.

Infrastructure and staff updates

Interim City Manager Marc Thompson provided updates on several ongoing projects, including street construction on Park and Clardale, solar panel installation at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, and grant funding secured for the Letts Creek crossing. He noted that upcoming meetings are expected to include the city’s annual audit presentation and an update on the Rockwell project.

The meeting adjourned at 8:27 p.m.

The entire meeting packet and video can be found on the city’s website.