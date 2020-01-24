Advertisement





5 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

The court of appeals disagreed with the lower court’s decision in the case of Nixon Farms vs. Webster Township.

The lower court’s decision allowed Nixon Farms to continue with its event barn business located in the township, but that’s now up in the air.

During his supervisor remarks on Jan. 21, Webster Township Supervisor John Kingsley said a decision was made in the past week in the court of appeals that saw the overturning of the lower court’s decision. He said the township received earlier that day a court document stating the township prevailed at the court of appeals level.

Kingsley said according to the court ruling the lower court erred in overturning the township’s Zoning Board of Appeals decision. He said the ZBA’s decision now will stand.

The previous ruling in the lower court stated Nixon Farms was a legally conforming business and administratively closed the case, which led the case to go onto the appellate court.

Kingsley said there are different avenues that Nixon Farms could now take from here in the courts, but he wasn’t sure at this point what would come next. Kingsley said the court of appeals decision was 3-0 in favor of the township.

The Sun Times News reached out to Ryan Nixon of Nixon Farms to get his reaction to this latest court decision. Nixon said it was still early yet with the decision just coming out, so he was unsure how things would look going forward for his business, including could it be used for weddings. He said he needed to speak with his attorney before determining next steps, but he expected to be in court again over this issue.

The Sun Times News has also reached out to Nixon’s attorney. This story will be updated once more information becomes known.

The following is to provide some background and it comes from a story by reporter Lynne Beauchamp in The Sun Times News in October 2018:

Nixon Farms in Webster Township became a wedding venue in 2012 for couples looking to host their day in a unique atmosphere which includes a historical barn with over 4,000 square feet.

Nixon said he made many upgrades to the barn at the family farm, now in its fifth generation. In a previous interview, he said that weddings were a major event at the farm until he received a zoning violation for holding such events. Nixon Farms also does a corn maze, hay rides, pumpkin patch and sells Christmas trees.

At that time, the term “seasonal agri-tourism” in the zoning ordinance was considered ambiguous and Nixon interpreted he was in compliance with his event barn.

After Nixon received a violation notice, he took the township to court.

Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Connors, in September of 2017, ruled in favor of Nixon as a legal conforming use. In the meantime, the township board approved the planning commission’s request to replace the term seasonal agri-tourism in the zoning ordinance to “Hay rides, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and Christmas tree farms.”

Nixon’s attorney, Stephon Bagne, indicated with this change, Nixon Event Barn became a “legal, non-conforming use.”

In August 2018, the Webster Township Board of Trustees furthermore amended the zoning ordinance once again. The amendment to the zoning ordinance now describes Seasonal Agri-tourism as “land uses and activities that are seasonal, community-oriented, open to the public, related to farming and agriculture, and operated for education and enjoyment, which entail participation, earning or involvement in the farming activities of a Farm Operation, and which meet all of the following criteria”…the resolution goes on to specify the criteria which includes agricultural activities of the farm, taking place primarily in an outdoor setting and mostly during daylight hours as well as consideration of noise and traffic involved with the farm activity. The language describes accepted Seasonal Agri-tourism to include such events as hay rides, sleigh rides, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, u-pick operations and Christmas tree farms but does not include event barns, wedding barns or other facilities that host parties, receptions or special events; restaurants or cafes; lodges, bed and breakfasts; campgrounds or other facilities hosting overnight guests; concert, fairs or festivals: game/hunting preserves; any use or activity that would constitute a Special Use pursuant to Section 9.10.C of the zoning Ordinance; and other activities not meeting the criteria included within the above definition of “Seasonal Agri-tourism.”

At the September 24, 2018 trial, Judge Connors asked legal counsel of parties what specifically he was trying that day.

“I am having a hard time understanding why we are here,” Connors said to both parties during the September 24 trial. “I made a ruling it’s a conforming use,” Connors added of a previous trial of the same parties.

After more discussion between counsel and Connors, Connors reinstated his previous ruling that Nixon Farms was a legally conforming business and administratively closed the case which will now be determined by the appellate court.

Webster Township Supervisor, John Kingsley offered a statement after that trial.

“In Judge Connors’ previous ruling, he said that commercial event barns should be allowed in Ag zoning because he felt that the legislative intent of our ordinance was not clear. That ruling made Nixon’s a conforming use. The BOT [Webster Board of Trustees] has made it clear that commercial businesses do not belong in the Ag district. Unless the Township’s appeal overturns Judge Connor’s ruling, Nixon’s will be able to continue their business at that location…The Township Board changed the zoning ordinance to put “seasonal agritourism” back in and clarified the definition. Since Nixon’s are allowed to hold commercial weddings in the Ag district by court ruling and the zoning ordinance specifically does not allow the commercial events, they are the only ones allowed to do so…Judge Connors ‘administratively closed’ the case until the higher courts consider the issue of the ZBA ruling because there is no reason for him to consider other claims [monetary damages to Nixon Farms] when we don’t know what the higher court will say,” Kingsley said.

Nixon said then he would like to seek monetary damages, but not sure how the appellate court would decide the case.

Nixon said then he continued to book wedding events at Nixon Farms and will continue until the appellate court makes a decision in the case, he said this could take a few months or a few years. Nixon said in the meantime, his corn maze at the farm has been successful and has seen an increase in the business since opening for the season.