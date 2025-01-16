New Dexter Senior Center Executive Director Shares Vision at January Birthday Luncheon

Photo: Dexter Area Senior Center Executive Director Ann Pekrul speaks to a full house at the center’s January luncheon. Photo by Doug Marrin.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the Dexter Area Senior Center hosted its monthly birthday luncheon to honor members celebrating January birthdays. The event also marked an introduction to the center’s new Executive Director, Anna Pekrul.

Anna shared her excitement about leading the center and outlined her vision for the immediate future, including the transition to the center’s new facility, expected to take place in late spring.

“I’m so excited to step into the role of Executive Director. Today marks my fifth day on the job, and I’m already keeping busy,” she said. One of her top priorities is hiring a program manager to enhance current programs and develop new offerings to engage members.

Anna reflected on her personal connection to the center, saying, “The senior center has been a meaningful part of my life for the past two years, and I’m excited to help it continue growing as a place where everyone feels engaged and has a sense of belonging.”

She emphasized her commitment to preserving the aspects of the center that members cherish while also expanding opportunities and building community. Anna expressed gratitude for the staff, volunteers, board members, and members, stating, “None of this would be possible without you. Keep an eye out for new opportunities coming to the center. I’m looking forward to all that we’ll accomplish together.”

The Dexter Senior Center is located at 2810 Baker Rd, inside the Dexter Wellness Center.