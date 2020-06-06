Advertisement

Dom Nelson

by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

In his role as the new Executive Director of the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce, Dom Nelson will be aiming to help the community and its businesses succeed.

He will be taking care of the day to day operations for the chamber and working with the board to carry out the vision of what they would like the chamber to be.

Nelson said some of his big goals are to work with Dexter area businesses and organize community events, “to bring everyone together to help the city of Dexter thrive now and long into the future.”

“I’m on a mission to help Dexter thrive!” Nelson said. “If you’re a business owner or a member of the Dexter community I’d love to hear from you and get your input on how I can help.”

He is a Realtor and the Marketing Specialist for The Home Team at Reinhart Realtors. His background is in digital and content marketing with a focus on branding and providing a voice for companies through blogging and social media. He attended the University of Michigan, where he studied Advertising, Japanese, and Business.

He and his wife, Kiara Nelson, and two teen boys are Dexter residents and say they love the community.

Nelson said some in the community have probably seen them and their dog Snoopy at Dexter baseball and football games, track meets, lacrosse games, Dexter ski club outings, swim meets, water polo matches, and more.

“We are very active in the community and care about supporting our local businesses!” he said.

Knowing the local economy is going through some challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nelson said it’s imperative that the Chamber be a source of support and strength at a time with so much uncertainty.

“With my skill set I can help businesses adapt to the new normal, whatever that ends up being. With creative marketing and social outreach we can help inform the community and build awareness for our local businesses, especially if they’ve taken a hiatus through all of this,” he said. “I truly believe that each new challenge is an opportunity to learn, grow, and get stronger.”

He said he’s always available by text or call at 734-957-6337, or by email at DNelson@ReinhartRealtors.com.