Michigan lawmakers have introduced a broad package of bills that would overhaul how drones are regulated across the state. The proposal covers public safety, privacy, government use, and cybersecurity, reflecting the growing presence of drones in everyday life.

Stricter No-Fly Zones and Criminal Penalties

Several bills focus on keeping drones away from critical infrastructure. Under the proposal, drones would be barred from flying over or interfering with prisons, police facilities, power plants, and other protected locations. This includes hovering over these areas or using unmanned ground or water vehicles to cross onto restricted property.

Violations would be treated as felony offenses, carrying penalties of up to four years in prison or fines up to $2,500. These restrictions apply to facilities where a drone could compromise safety or disrupt operations, while ordinary recreation in parks or neighborhoods remains unaffected.

To support enforcement, the state could install drone detection and geofencing technology on public buildings. These systems can identify unauthorized flights and help prevent drones from entering restricted zones in the first place.

Expanded Privacy Protections for Residents

Another key portion of the package strengthens protections around personal privacy. The legislation would make it illegal to use a drone to engage in harassment, violate a restraining order, or intrude on someone’s reasonable expectation of privacy. Persistent hovering over backyards, windows, or patios would fall under these restrictions.

The updates also place limits on drone use by individuals on the sex offender registry, preventing them from using drones to follow or photograph people they are prohibited from contacting.

These measures define acceptable drone behavior around private property and give residents clearer legal remedies when a drone becomes a nuisance.

Government Drone Use and Cybersecurity Requirements

Public agencies would see significant changes as well. The package restricts state and local governments from purchasing drones linked to companies on federal national-security watchlists. Purchases would be prohibited two years after enactment, and operation of these drones would phase out after five years, with limited exceptions during emergencies.

A statewide drone registry would track every unmanned aircraft owned by a public entity, including operators and intended uses. A public version of this registry would appear online, giving residents more transparency into how government agencies rely on drone technology.

Another bill allows law enforcement to intercept or disable dangerous drones, but only if future federal rules authorize that capability.

Everyday Impact Across Michigan

For most recreational users, daily flying habits would continue largely unchanged. The most notable effects involve clearer restrictions around sensitive facilities, stronger home-privacy protections, and stricter security standards for drones purchased with public funds.

Overall, the package creates a more defined structure for drone use in Michigan, MIone that aims to protect safety, limit misuse, and ensure government-operated drones meet modern cybersecurity expectations.

You can view the bills in detail at https://legislature.mi.gov/Bills