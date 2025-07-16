New Fieldhouse in Dexter Community Schools’ Future

There are various projects Dexter Community Schools want to do with the support of the recent voter-approved bond. One being a 60,000 plus square foot field house. As they are thinking about designing it, the school district is now looking to the community for its input and ideas.

On July 16, DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis sent out a message to the school district community asking as much:

“Dear DCS Students, Families, Staff, and Community Members,

Thanks to the support of DCS voters in the May 2025 bond, DCS is designing a 60,000+ sq foot field house to add indoor athletic space for students. As part of the design process, DCS is inviting parents, students, and community members to participate in a focus group. Two sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, July 29th at 10 a.m. OR 4:30 p.m. in the Dexter High School Media Center.”

This project, like the many others, will be funded by the voter-approved $241,865,000 bond proposal, which was on the May 6 ballot. The overall goal of the bond will be to modernize learning spaces and upgrade facilities without raising the current debt millage rate. The proposal passed by 56 percent of the vote.

To name a few of the improvements to come, the school district wants to do critical Infrastructure upgrades at all district buildings; modernize collaboration spaces and upgrade all restrooms at all schools and have playground upgrades and outdoor learning spaces at all schools.

The school district is asking those wanting to attend the sessions to sign up using this form: https://forms.gle/uEPg2vGnSfGRBxKg8.

Timmis concluded his message by saying, “Thank you for your continued support and help with this exciting project to help our students!”