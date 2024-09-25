New Financial Education Venture Aims to Empower Young Adults

Local entrepreneurs launch financial coaching venture to bridge education gap for young adults

Photo: Solid Footing Finance Founders Von Miller and Kelly Robbins. Photo by Doug Marrin

A new financial education company is looking to fill what its founders see as a crucial gap in personal finance knowledge for young adults. Solid Footing Finance, started by long-time friends Von Miller and Kelly Robbins, aims to provide financial education and coaching to people in their 20s and 30s.

“I saw this gap where financial advisors only tend to work with people much later in life, once they’ve accumulated a lot of assets,” Miller explained. “It’s just not taught in school very well… and many parents just don’t feel qualified to talk to their kids about financial matters.”

The company plans to offer in-person group classes and one-on-one coaching, focusing on basic financial education and accountability. Its target audience is primarily individuals in their early 20s to mid-30s who are just starting out in their careers.

“Our goal with the coaching is to help them get over those little humps so that they don’t miss the big picture,” Miller said. The company aims to demystify financial jargon and address the emotional aspects of money management.

Robbins emphasized the importance of developing good financial habits early: “Investing, we know, is a long-haul game. It’s not always quick and fast, so if we can get those understanding and those principles early in life, then it helps them later, prepare for the later part of their lives.”

While not financial advisors themselves, Miller and Robbins hope to provide a supportive environment for learning about personal finance. “The difference that we want to bring is, number one, doing it in person, in a group setting, where you’re hearing everybody else’s stories, you’re realizing you’re not the only one in the world who doesn’t know all this stuff,” Miller said.

The idea for Solid Footing Finance grew from a course Miller had developed for his children and other young adults. After receiving positive feedback, the pair decided to expand the concept into a business.

Classes will begin on October 3rd, with evening sessions offered at their location on Jackson Road, between Dexter and Chelsea. The company’s website, solidfootingfinance.com, has more information and course registration details.

Miller summed up their mission: “Money problems—various studies show they’re always either the first or second leading cause of divorces. There’s a big relationship between financial health and well-being… So we feel that money should never be the purpose of, you know, just seeing how much you can accumulate, but it does help you achieve your goals, and it opens up opportunities that you wouldn’t otherwise.”