New Kitchen Brings Fresh Energy to St. Louis Center

Photo: Staff and residents officially open the new kitchen on September 26, 2024. Courtesy St. Louis Center

For more than six decades, St. Louis Center’s kitchen has been at the heart of its mission to provide compassionate care through nutritious meals. Now, a year after its grand reopening, that heart is stronger than ever—thanks to a complete renovation and modern equipment that have brought new energy to daily life for residents and staff alike.

Modern upgrade supports residents’ specialized care and nutrition

When the ribbon was cut on September 26, 2024, the new commercial kitchen at St. Louis Center officially opened its doors, and it’s been busy ever since.

St. Louis Center reported in its recent report that for the past year, the upgraded space has transformed daily life at the Chelsea residential community for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Staff now prepare more than 60,000 meals a year in a modern, efficient, and safe environment designed to meet every resident’s needs.

A project fueled by partnership

The $1 million renovation was made possible through a public-private partnership. Congressman Tim Walberg helped secure a federal grant covering half of the project’s cost, while generous donors provided the remaining funds.

Built for safety and independence

The new space replaced the original kitchen, built in 1960. It features wide doorways, non-slip flooring, improved lighting, and ventilation to create a safe, efficient workspace for staff.

Forty-six residents follow modified diets, including chopped, gluten-free, pureed, and diabetic-friendly meals, requiring individualized preparation. The new design allows culinary staff to move easily, work hygienically, and prepare meals with greater precision and care.

By the Numbers

$1 million total renovation cost

Opened Sept. 26, 2024

50+ residents served daily

60,000+ meals prepared each year

46 residents on modified diets

50% of funding provided by a federal grant

1960: year the original kitchen was built

