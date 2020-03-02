Advertisement





by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

As Monica Monsma steps down as the Executive Director of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, her replacement is a natural fit who said he’s aiming to continue the great things being done there while also looking to do more.

After nearly three years as the director, Monsma said she’s going in a new direction while her replacement Terris Ahrens will help continue to lead the chamber in the right direction.

“The Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce is a wonderful, vibrant organization and I’m thankful for the opportunity to have been part of it,” Monsma said on Feb. 28.

As far as next steps for her, she said, “adventure is calling, so I am moving on.”

And as far as what’s next for the chamber, Monsma said Ahrens will do a fantastic job.

“He’s talented and energetic, and he’s got a lot of great ideas,” she said, and added that he wants to help keep moving local businesses and the community forward.

Ahrens said he’s looking forward to his new role.

“I’m overly excited to be serving the community,” he said.

Originally from Manchester, Ahrens first came to Chelsea to work at the Farmer Jack grocery store. He said he fell in love with the community and now calls it home. Today, he’s with Charles Reinhart Realtors and has been with the chamber as a volunteer or staff member for the past 2 and half years.

“I love it here,” he said.

Monsma said he will be a natural fit in the role because he’s played an important part with the chamber. She said he’s done well as the project/events coordinator.

And adding to this, Monsma said what really makes the chamber and the community so great is the sense of teamwork. She said the volunteers and the staff have really meant a lot to her and have helped so much, and cited Denise Cugliari, the chamber’s executive assistant, as an example.

She also pointed to the important leadership of Chelsea City Manager and chamber secretary John Hanifan, Julie Deppner, Chamber Board President and of Silver Maples, and Paul Schissler, past board president and of Surface Dynamics.

Looking forward, Ahrens said one big project underway that he is excited about is improving their digital platforms, such as revamping the website to make it more user-friendly.

He also said another big part of the chamber is the events, and he expects some fun ones coming up.

Two upcoming events include: Let’s ShamRock and Roll at 7 p.m. on March 14 at Ugly Dog Distillery and Family Fun Night at 7 p.m. on March 21 at Chelsea Lanes.

Ahrens said these events are only possible through the sponsorships of local businesses, which is another sign of the great teamwork that he looks forward to working with even more.