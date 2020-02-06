Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Photo: Dexter Farmers Market Facebook

It’s been an eventful year for the Dexter Farmers Market and perhaps one of the most exciting changes has been the addition of Manager Dana Queen who gave her year-end report to Dexter City Council at their Jan. 27, 2020, meeting.

The Farmers Market is located at 3233 Alpine St., next to the Dexter District Library, and runs from May through October on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

“We got started at the beginning of May and we saw some increases in attendance from the events that were occurring in the downtown like Big Truck Day at the Dexter District Library and the Garden Club Flower Sale,” Dana told the council.

Advertisement

As the Market was getting started in spring, the average attendance was 519 on Saturdays. Dana admits they are looking at ways to increase traffic on Tuesdays which had an average of 89.

Seasonal produce available at this time included head and leaf lettuce, radishes, sunflower shoots, pea shoots, asparagus, spinach, and strawberries. Other vendor offerings included honey, flower and veggie seedlings, salsa, pasta, eggs, homemade baked goods, and original artwork.

Photo: Dexter Farmers Market Facebook

Dana oversaw events specifically sponsored by the Farmers Market such as Mother’s Day Flower Pot Painting and Father’s Day Apron Painting. Music is always on-hand with the talent of the Southern Echoes, Ed Young, Full Circles, and Turner Luce.

“I started a fun little treasure hunt for kids,” Dana explained. We picked a lawn gnome and names it ‘Spindle.’ I hid him around the market in a different place every market day. The kids find him, and I give them a little prize.”

Being seasonal by nature, Farmers Markets change with the season. As they say, you never visit the same market twice. The dynamic nature of outdoor markets keeps it as fresh as the locally sourced produce on display.

For the peak summer months of July and August, average attendance climbed to 724 on Saturdays. Tuesdays showed some increase with an average of 103.

“We got our first frozen chicken and egg folks to come in,” said Dana. “They were brand new to being vendors. They’ve had a lot of success and are really doing well.”

Photo: Dexter Farmers Market Facebook

The summer Farmers Market offerings expanded as well with pasture-raised chicken, eggs, fresh-cut flowers and perennials, mushrooms, breads and pastries, honey, maple syrup, art, housewares, jewelry, blueberries, basil, kohlrabi, Amara, veggie plants, garlic powder, summer squashes, potatoes, green beans, onions, carrots, kale, mizuna, zucchini, cookies, pies, popcorn, olive oil, and granola.

“One of the most exciting things that I’ve done in the entire season was securing SNAP benefits. We can receive Bridge Card assistance benefits,” said Dana. “We also get a Double Up Food Bucks grant which means when you spend $1 on your Bridge Card, you get $2 to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables. Then, you can take your SNAP tokens and spend them on bread or honey or things like that.”

Overall attendance for 2019 was 12,726 on Saturdays and 2,130 on Tuesdays with 37 total vendors.

Dana also shared customer comments taken from a survey:

“We love to talk to the vendors!”

“More locally raised meat”

“We love the kids’ activities and bands”

“Wish all vendors took credit cards”

“Coffee on Saturdays, more food trucks”

“Advertise to draw Ann Arbor tourists.”

“More vendors, love the activities, great year!”

“We are so thankful for the Bike Medic!”

“Thank you City Council for all you’re doing to make Dexter positive!”

It might be winter right now, but Dana is busy getting the Farmers Market ready for the coming season.

“We will be choosing a new logo by the end of the month for a fresh, new look and to cultivate our own unique market identity,” she said. “We are booking lots of new health and community-based activities, events, bands and speakers over the next couple of months. Look for Summer Camp Sign Up, Realtor Meet and Greet, a Dietician Speaker, plus all of our great musicians, carefully chosen for ambiance.”

… and more.

One thing is for sure – Dexter loves its outdoor festivals and under the management of Dana Queen the Farmers Market will be offering a twice-a-week chance for us to get out and have some festive summer fun.