New Scio Township Business Features Award-Winning Subs

A local family has opened the new Penn Station East Coast Subs on Jackson Road, near Meijer. They said they’re excited to bring something unique and special to the community.

“We’re thrilled to bring Penn Station to Ann Arbor (Scio Township),” said co-owner Jeff Van Overmeer. “Our son became hooked on the brand’s quality and flavor while attending Western Michigan University, and we recognized the opportunity to bring something truly special to an untapped market near home. The food speaks for itself—and the support from the Penn Station corporate team has been outstanding.”

Penn Station is known as a fast-casual sandwich franchise featuring a variety of made-to-order hot and cold subs, fresh-cut fries and fresh-squeezed lemonade. They announced the opening this past month with the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce giving it a ribbon cutting this past week.

Penn Station said this location marks the first Penn Station for franchise owners Jeff and Monica Van Overmeer and their son, Joe Van Overmeer, a family team with deep roots in Michigan and extensive experience in the quick-service restaurant industry.

The Van Overmeers owned and operated Jet’s Pizza locations in Saline and Dexter for over 20 years before selling both to their son, who officially took ownership in 2021 and 2023, respectively. The Van Overmeers also own StretchLab studios in Ann Arbor and Canton.

“This family team brings a wealth of experience and passion to the table,” said Craig Dunaway, COO ofPenn Station East Coast Subs, said in the company’s announcement. “We’re excited to welcome them to the Penn Station family and look forward to supporting their success in Ann Arbor.”

The Van Overmeers said they are “committed to delivering the high-quality service Penn Station is known for, driven by their passion for business.”

They said they take pride in creating meaningful employment opportunities and developing team members, and as longtime members of the community, they also plan to give back through a variety of local charitable initiatives.

Located at 5627 Jackson Road, the restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more go to penn-station.com.