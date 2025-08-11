August 11, 2025

New Scoreboard up in Dexter

Lonnie Huhman

DexterEducation

There’s a noticeable new addition at Al Ritt Stadium, and its’ located next to the south end zone and track. The new scoreboard is up. On August 11, it appeared workers were getting it powered up to test the sound and visuals.

The new scoreboard is bigger and better with a screen and the traditional scoreboard display along with big letters letting everyone know where they are, “HOME OF THE DREADNAUGHTS.”

It was back in January that the school board moved forward with using funding from the 2017 bond monies to purchase a new display and system. The board approved buying a Live Video and Scoreboard Display from Daktronics. The purchase included installation, electrical drawings, running additional power, and a 15 percent contingency, for a total amount not to exceed $469,945.

School district officials said the old score board was nearing its end of life and replacement parts were not readily available to fix it, so the recommendation was put forth for a new one. Bringing with it a modern look and feel to it, the Live Video and Scoreboard Display will be 18’5” H x 32’11” W x 0’11” D.

So simply put, it’s much bigger. Come this fall, the scoreboard will be on full display on Friday nights for home football games.

