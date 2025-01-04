New Washtenaw County Sheriff Begins Term

Washtenaw County welcomed its new Sheriff, Alyshia Dyer, into office on Jan 1.

Sheriff Dyer has served the public for many years both as a former deputy sheriff, and as a therapist and local community organizer. She also had an extensive career in the Road Patrol Division. Dyer also has multiple graduate degrees from the University of Michigan.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Dyer is planning to “create a trauma-informed workplace for staff, improve public safety across the county” and “collaborate with public safety partners to embrace innovative solutions that reduce harm in our local legal system.”

To do so, Sheriff Dyer has announced plans to reduce low-level traffic stops by removing the monthly traffic stop quotas in order to decrease unnecessary arrests by officers. She also seeks alternative solutions to drug-related offenses than strict jail time, instead wanting to lead people to more restorative actions.

Local updates directly from Dyer are available on her Facebook page.