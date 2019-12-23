Advertisement





(MANCHESTER, Mich.) The new year is traditionally a time to embrace change, and the Manchester District Library is planning a few this month.

First, our Writers’ Support Group will move their monthly meeting time to 7PM on Monday, January 8. Need help getting started or feedback on a piece that you’ve written? Writers of all genres and experience levels are welcome to attend for feedback, advice, and encouragement on current or planned writing projects.

On Wednesday, January 15, Preschool Story Time at 10:30AM is expanded to all ages for a live animal adventure at Klager Elementary School! The whole community is welcome to join Ms. Karen for animal stories and special guest Paul McCormick for a classroom critter encounter with turtles and more.

Our next family movie matinee will be Abominable, a sweet animated adventure about 3 teenagers who find a yeti on the roof of their building and embark on a thrilling adventure to reunite him with his family. Screen time in the Village Room is noon on Saturday, January 18; snacks will be provided.

Finally, we’ve renamed our regular Computer Basics event to more accurately reflect what patrons can expect. Now known as Tech Help Desk (1/23), this is a drop-in session for hands-on help with technology of all kinds. Bring your own device or use one of the library’s computers and get assistance with hardware, software, apps, online accounts, and more.

Other regular programming continues throughout the month with Tea Time (1/7), Beekeeping Club (1/13), and Intro to Overdrive (1/16). Weekly events – Preschool Story Time (Wednesdays, 10:30AM) and Young Readers Book Club (Mondays, 4PM) will begin the second week of the month due to the holiday.

On that note, the library will be closed January 1 in honor of the new year. From the MDL staff – a peaceful 2020 to all of our patrons and the community!

MANCHESTER DISTRICT LIBRARY JANUARY EVENTS

Wednesday, January 1 CLOSED

Monday, January 6 4PM Young Readers Book Club

Tuesday, January 7 2PM Tea Time

Wednesday, January 8 10:30AM Preschool Story Time: All About Snowmen

7PM Writers’ Support Group

Thursday, January 9 1PM Intro to Overdrive

Monday, January 13 4PM Young Readers Book Club 6:30PM Beekeeping Club

Wednesday, January 15 10:30AM Preschool Story Time: Classroom Critters

featuring live animals with Paul McCormick @ Klager Elementary School

Saturday, January 18 12PM Family Movie Matinee: Abominable

Monday, January 20 4PM Young Readers Book Club

Wednesday, January 22 10:30AM Preschool Story Time: Plenty of Penguins

Thursday, January 23 1PM Tech Help Desk

Monday, January 27 4PM Young Readers Book Club 7PM MDL Board of Trustees Meeting

Wednesday, January 29 10:30AM Preschool Story Time: Winter Birds