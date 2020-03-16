Advertisement





Both the Dexter boys and girls varsity basketball teams had first-year head coaches and both came away with successful 2019-20 seasons.

The girls finished with a 17-5 overall record and claimed a share of the SEC White title under new coach Lauren Thompson while the boys finished with a 13-8 overall record unde first-year coach Jason Rushton.

Both teams had several players named to the All-SEC White team this season.

First team honors for the Lady Dreads went to Senior Kylie Cabana and Sophomore Sydney Pnacek.

Advertisement

Kylie Cabana

Sydney Pnacek

Honorable Mention All-SEC White went to Senior Kyleigh Valentine, Senior Kaila Simpson, and Sophomore Brianna Rodriguez.

Kyleigh Valentine

Kaila Simpson

Brianna Rodriguez

Senior Marco Lucchesi was the lone Dreadnaughts to be named First Team All SEC White.

Marco Lucchesi



Honorable Mention All-SEC White went to Junior Colin Parachek, Junior Aidan Deter, and Sophomore Cal Bavineau.

Colin Parachek

Aidan Dexter

Cal Bavineau