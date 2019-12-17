Advertisement





by Lonnie Huhman

The Dexter Debate Team is one of the best in the state and it has the hardware to prove it.

Both the middle level and high school teams won at the recent state championship.

Their coach, Deb Marsh, who is the IB/AP Coordinator, English Department Chair and Director of Debate and Forensics, couldn’t be more proud.

She said the Dexter Debate Team has consistently been one of the best teams in the state.

“The middle level students did win two years in a row–they are amazing!” Marsh said. “In Varsity we haven’t won since 2015, but we’ve been close each year since then, so it’s really great to have watched these debaters grow over the past four years.”

The team is made up of the following students. The number denotes grade level.

The middle level students from Mill Creek Middle School are: Adyn Skowronski (8), Mark Remington (8), Bonnie Keating (8), Mischa Rafferty (8), Lachlan Imfeld (8) and Lauren Hart (7).

And from Dexter High School: Rose Reilly (12), MacKenzie Gabriel-Lazette (12), Jay Richardson (12), Matthew Bauersfeld (12), Claire Webber (12), Theodore Belecciu (12), Bobby Lynch (11), Nathan Kangas (11), Max Keywell (11), Ben Darnell (10), Karsten Keller (10), Luke Carreon (10), Derrick Nelson (10), Nate Guinta (10), Patrick Magala (10), Bella Malek (10), Alex Gilbert (10), Emmy Rhizal (10), Rachel Horowitz (9), Kaden Jensen (9), Travis Fitch (9), Mackenzy Couch (9) and Owen Carlson (9).

So what was the team’s reaction to winning?

“Thrilled!” Marsh said. “We knew that we had a chance because we have had a lot of success at all levels (middle school, novice (first year), and varsity), but since the way elimination rounds work at the state championship, we knew we had to be better than we had been all season long.”

“It was rewarding to win Varsity States,” said senior Rose Reilly. “Bobby and I have been working very hard this year to meet this goal. It was a very nice way to end the season and my high school debate career in Michigan.”

“I think the recipe for a great team was really just a lot of hard work and dedication,” Bobby Lynch said. “As Rose said, we worked really hard this year both in and out of tournaments to succeed so finally reaching that goal was amazing.”

The championship process, according to Marsh, requires students attend a minimum of three invitational tournaments through the fall to be eligible to debate at the state championship. Dexter attended three tournaments in September and October, and four more in November and December before the state tournament, so she said the team had lots of opportunities to debate before hand.

There were 44 schools represented in the state tournament from across the state–schools from Traverse City Central and Western, to Al Furqan Quran Academy in Dearborn, to Shelby Township Utica, to Ionia.

Like any competitive thing, it takes practice and work to be successful.

Marsh said the team meets after school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 every week, and they also met for two weeks in August before school started so they could begin researching the September/October topic.

She said the “Kids do a lot of research on their own–yes it’s an activity with homework! We try to spend time after school brainstorming arguments, writing briefs (series of several pieces of evidence as an answer to a specific argument), and having practice rounds.”

So what’s the recipe for a successful team?

“I think the recipe for a successful team is to actually be a team and work together,” Marsh said. “Kids debate in pairs, so sometimes it’s hard for them to look beyond their partners at the whole team. Every student had at least one practice round before each tournament throughout the season, they used a shared Google drive so that when someone found good evidence, the whole team had access to it, and probably most importantly, the more experienced students on the team always helped and worked with the less experienced students on the team. It really is a team effort.”

Going forward, Marsh said the team hopes to be traveling to out of state tournaments this year. Last year they went to both the Tournament of Champions at the University of Kentucky, and the National Speech and Debate National Tournament in Dallas.

“We hope to qualify for both the Tournament of Champions and the National Speech and Debate Tournament (in Albuquerque in June 2020) again this year,” Marsh said.

If you’re a Dexter community member interested in helping the team, Marsh said because of the cost to attend tournaments, they are always looking for donations and are always very appreciative of the support.