No Dig, No Mess, No Problem

Grass Lake’s Curtis Rodriguez brings trenchless sewer repair to Washtenaw County

If your home was built before 1980, your sewer line could be on borrowed time—and the worst part is, you might not even know it. Fortunately, a high-tech solution is available right here in Washtenaw County, thanks to Curtis Rodriguez, owner of Velocity Master Plumbing & Trenchless Solutions, based in Grass Lake, MI.

“I call it ‘no-dig sewer repair,’” says Rodriguez, a licensed plumbing contractor with a deep understanding of aging infrastructure in southeast Michigan. “We’re taking a modern approach to an old—and messy—problem.”

What Is Trenchless Sewer Repair?

Rodriguez uses a process called CIPP (cured-in-place piping). It begins with a free camera inspection, where a small camera is sent through your home’s sewer line to check for damage.

“We’re usually looking for cracks, root intrusions, scaling, or old clay and cast iron pipes that are past their prime,” he says.

If the pipe is still structurally intact, a new liner is inserted into the existing line, then cured in place

using the Blue Light LED system from Hammerhead Trenchless. The result? A smooth, seamless, one piece liner inside of the old pipe- installed from inside your home, usually through a cleanout or small access hole in the basement.

“No digging. No mess. And the liner cures in about an hour,” Rodriguez explains. “People are amazed how fast it is.”

Blue Light inversion drum. Photo Courtesy of Curtis Rodriguez.

Better for the Environment—and Your Wallet

The advanced blue light system also avoids the downsides of older trenchless methods, which often required hot water or smelly epoxy to cure the liner.

“With the old methods, you had to vacate the house because of the chemicals and VOCs,” Rodriguez says. “This system is completely clean—no styrenes, no odors. You can live in your house while we work.”

It’s also environmentally safer than leaving a damaged sewer pipe in the ground.

“If sewage is leaking out of your cracked pipe, it’s not just your problem—it’s everyone’s problem,” Rodriguez warns. “It seeps into the soil and can contaminate the groundwater.”

Why Now Is the Time to Act

Blue Light LED curing liner. Photo courtesy of Curtis Rodriguez.

Rodriguez stresses that trenchless repair is only an option before the pipe collapses.

“Once it’s caved in, your only choice is to dig—and nobody wants to do that,” he says. “A collapsed line might run under your driveway, porch, or even your foundation. That adds tens of thousands of dollars in repair costs.”

In one Ann Arbor project, trenchless repair saved a client $20,000 by avoiding a full excavation under a newly constructed porch and expensive landscaping.

“This technology saves money, time, and your property,” Rodriguez says.

Fast, Permanent, and Guaranteed

Each liner comes with a 50-year warranty and completely stops roots from re-entering the pipe.

“This is a permanent fix,” Rodriguez says. “No more snaking the line every year. No more root problems. You’ll probably never have to think about it again.”

The entire process—from inspection to finished liner— usually takes just a few hours. Best of all, it’s 30–40% cheaper than traditional sewer replacement.

“And it adds serious value to your home,” Rodriguez adds. “Today, almost every home sale involves a sewer inspection. If that inspection fails, buyers walk away.”

For Septic Systems, Too

Even homes on septic systems aren’t off the hook.

“The line from your house to your septic tank is still a sewer line,” he says. “We do a lot of lakeside and hilltop properties where digging would be almost impossible. Trenchless is perfect for those cases.”

Schedule a Free Inspection

Rodriguez offers free sewer camera inspections to homeowners in Grass Lake, Chelsea, Dexter, Saline, Ann Arbor, and the surrounding areas.

“If you’re reading The Sun Times News, you’re in my service area,” he says. “Let’s take a look before it becomes a crisis.”

Curtis Rodriguez

Velocity Master Plumbing & Trenchless Solutions

734-564-5285

curtis@velocitymasterplumbing.com

velocitymasterplumbing.com