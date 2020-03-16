Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Like everyone else, restaurants, bars and other places to eat are also adapting and adjusting to the present reality caused by the COVID-19 virus.

From St. Patrick’s Day to March Madness to other annual traditions, local establishments typically see this time of year as a time for customers and business.

However, that’s changed with the order sent down from the state of Michigan.

Advertisement

To counter the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, Governor Whitmer issued an order closing all bars and restaurants effective, March 16, 2020, at 3:00 pm through March 30, 2020. Restaurants and bars may still provide carry-out and delivery.

Now, at least for the next few weeks, the order of the day will be carry-out or delivery.

All the while, these establishments are sending the message they are thinking carefully about their customers’ health and wellness.

This is the third year Zingerman’s Cornman Farms is holding its Pie & Mash Pop-Up Shop. Normally guests come and enjoy their meals at the Farmhouse, but this year is different and they said their top priority is the safety and well-being of their guests.

“Thus, we’ve decided that offering drive-thru pick up would be the best way we could serve our guests at this time,” said Jamie Gray of Zingerman’s Cornman Farms. “This allows them to still have a gourmet meal made with love, without dining out!”

She said they are taking all steps to ensure safety and sanitation at the farm, which they take very seriously. They are offering a drive-thru pick up every Sunday now through April 5. Those interested can order online at shop.zingermanscornmanfarms.com or call 734-619-8100.

“Since we are in the food business, we already rigorously follow and exceed Food Safety Laws to ensure we have a clean and safe environment and kitchen,” Gray said. “We feel confident that these safety and sanitation procedures will keep us and our guests safe.”

At Cleary’s Pub in Chelsea, St. Paddy’s Day is always a fun one, but this year’s change was announced this way on their Facebook page:

“T’is a wee problem we’re all havin…so if you can’t see us because of the virus. We can bring the stew, the corned beef and cabbage to your car at our back entrance all day tomorrow. For everything we have go to www.clearyspubchelsea.com. Happy St Paddy’s from all of us at Cleary’s!”

Carry-out only is taking place at a range of local restaurants, including at A&W in Dexter, which is renowned for its old-fashioned drive-in.

At Chelsea’s Uptown Coney Island, the Boutsikakis and Uptown Coney Island Family said, “Starting tomorrow, March 17th, we will be offering curbside pick-up and delivery within a two-mile radius from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. As we always have, we will continue to follow well-documented and effective food safety protocols, being more vigilant than ever.”

“We look forward to opening our doors again soon, until then, stay safe,” Uptown said on their Facebook page.

Aubree’s Pizzeria & Grill in Dexter is also offering both pick-up and delivery. Lisa Teahen, District Manager of Aubree’s, said they are also offering, “curbside pick up if that makes people feel better.”

Hours of operations might also be different and there may be rules regarding going inside an establishment to pick-up your order.

These are just a few places, so if you want to learn more go to your favorite eatery’s website or Facebook, or just give them a call to place your order.