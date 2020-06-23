Advertisement

by Doug Marrin

The former Country Market grocery store in Dexter is a separate property from the rest of the plaza. It has recently been purchased from the Kennedy family, who owns the Country Market / Polly’s grocery chain, by the Millers and Lees who own Noble Appliances.

The former Country Market space in Dexter has been sold to Noble Appliance. You may not have heard of the company yet, but they are coming on strong bringing their unique way of doing business to the Dexter community.

Noble Appliance had its humble beginnings as family-owned and operated Noble Appliance Repair which had a reputation for great customer service. In 2010, Roger Miller, owner of Noble, joined forces with Ben Lee who was already in the business of selling appliances. Roger’s entrepreneurial savvy paired well with Ben’s drive to make people happy and the new company, Noble Appliance, took off.

Roger’s son, Adam Miller, is Operations Manager and partner with Noble and took some time to talk about the new business coming to town.

“My father has great ideas for business infrastructure, and Ben welcomed my dad’s hard-working mentality,” explains Adam. “My dad has always been an entrepreneur.”

They opened their first store in Rochester Hills which then relocated to Madison Heights. Other stores were then added in Clawson, White Lake, and Clinton Twp. A new flagship store in Hartland is about to open. Work has begun on the Dexter location, and plans are in the works to begin moving into the western part of Michigan with a store in Grand Rapids with more stores in the plans after that.

From their Madison Heights store

Noble Appliance stores continue to be a family-owned and operated business, albeit it by two different families. On the Miller side, there is Roger the dad and his two sons, Jeremiah and Adam. On the Lee side, there is Ben and his brother Jason.

“Ben is nothing short of a genius,” describes Adam of their business partner. “Ben is non-stop in thinking of ways to help people.”

One of the attributes that set Noble Appliance apart is that each store is different depending on the interests and demands of the community. While all Noble stores revolve their inventory around major household appliances, some stores may also stock mattresses. Other stores may stock furniture. A store’s inventory is customized to what the community desires.

“What it comes down to is that we cater to our clientele,” Adam explains. “As far as inventory in the store, we try something, we adjust. ‘We try, fail, adjust,’ as my dad says.”

In their determination to get people exactly what they want, customization plays a big part in Noble’s business plan. If certain modifications in a kitchen need to occur in order to accommodate an appliance, Noble will handle that. The company also designs, builds, and installs customized items such as cooktops, islands, and hoods. Noble also has the bathroom design covered as well – sinks, tubs, showers, and fixtures.

From their Madison Heights store

A big part of Noble’s marketing plan is to provide their clientele with something that will impress their friends who, in turn, will want something similar and know it can be found at Noble.

“Noble” is their business name because it is also their business philosophy. The Millers and Lees are determined to operate their business with fine personal qualities and high moral principles and ideals.

“We treat every home like it’s our grandmothers or our mothers,” explains Adam. “We are clean cut, professional, and ready to go – noble people providing a noble service.”

To illustrate their customer service, Adam used the example of when a customer’s oven broke down the day of Thanksgiving. Noble unlocked their store, the customer picked out an oven, and Noble installed it that day saving Thanksgiving.

“It’s helping people like this that we find really motivating,” he says.

When asked how the company settled on the small town of Dexter in which to open another store, Adam explained that Dexter is the kind of community they feel that they can serve best. While the smaller towns may not have the high traffic of other areas, the appliance stores in those locations cannot provide the level of customization and personalized service that is at the heart of Noble’s mission.

“Dexter is a very nice community and we’ve done well in similar places with the way we like to do business,” Adam says.

Noble hopes to have the Dexter store open within the next several months. “We’ve been working very closely with the city to make sure the process is properly and thoroughly followed,” says Adam. “Working with the city has been very positive.”

And while the thought of an appliance store may at first seem as impersonal as stainless steel, Noble Appliance is looking forward to adding character to and becoming part of “a great community” through support and engagement with community interests, projects, and events.