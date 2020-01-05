Advertisement





Nola Patrick

Chelsea, Michigan

At age 82, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born December 3, 1937, in Foraker, Kentucky, the daughter of George and Katie (Dunn) Lovely.

Nola retired from Federal Screw Works after working for over 20 years. She was a very active member of Chelsea First Assembly of God. Nola loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, David B. Patrick of Ypsilanti, Billy R. Patrick of Chelsea, Carolyn S. (David) Wolfe of Chelsea, Connie (Hassan) Bieber of Jackson, Michael T. Patrick of Grass Lake; her sisters, Jean Wisecup of Chelsea, Phyllis Stutzman of Grass Lake, Joy Fults of Gruetli, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren, Jesse Cunningham, Derek Bennett, Billy Patrick II, Lindsey Bennett, Brannon Wolfe, Nathan Wolfe, Nichole Patrick, Tracie Bieber, Walter Bieber IV, Katie Bieber-Rooney, Logan Rooney; eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Elwood Lovely, Mitchell Picklesimer, Ishmael Picklesimer and sisters Tressie Minix, Hazel Minix, Jewel Goff, Wanda Cole, and Reva Montgomery.

Funeral services will take place Friday, December 27, 1:00 pm from Cole Funeral Chapel in Chelsea. Burial will follow at Vermont Cemetery in Chelsea. The family will receive friends Thursday 6-8 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the family or Chelsea First Assembly of God.