Norma M. Barker

Chelsea, Michigan

At age 95, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Grass Lake. She was born July 20, 1924 in Shepherd, MI, the daughter of Carl and Edna “Irene” (Struthers) Girven.

Norma graduated from Shepherd High School. She was a resident of Chelsea since 1956. Norma was a devoted wife and mother, involved in her kid’s lives and she loved seeing their photos. She had a green thumb and loved to garden. Norma enjoyed euchre, scrabble, and doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed the social activities at The Pines. Norma followed her beloved Detroit Tigers and watched all of the games.

July 8, 1946, she married Dale Barker in Lansing, Michigan, and he preceded her in death on July 23, 2008.

Survivors include two sons, Douglas (Sheila) Barker of Jackson, Dennis (Melinda) Barker of The Villages, FL; a daughter, Debra (Robert Henderson) Barker of Grass Lake; for grandchildren, Dawn, Denise, Robert III, and Thomas; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Carl (Paula) Girven; one sister, Marcia (Walt) Lueth; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by eight siblings.

The family will receive friends at Cole Funeral Chapel in the evening of June 4. Please call the funeral home at (734)475-1551 to schedule a time to pay your respects.

Burial will be at Salt River Cemetery, Shepherd, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Arbor Hospice.