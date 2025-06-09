North Star Reach Announces Inaugural MOOSE-IC Festival: A Celebration of Music, Mooseness, and Community

North Star Reach, the ninth U.S. residential camp in the SeriousFun Children’s Network founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, is hosting its first-ever MOOSE-IC Festival, taking place on Saturday, Aug 23, from 12–10 pm at its scenic camp in Pinckney, Michigan. The event will offer a full day of live music, food and campfires, all in support of children with serious health challenges.

Held in the heart of camp at the Campitheater, MOOSE-IC Festival will feature a lineup of local performers, including:

Bret Maynard

Darwin Mamassian

Five Becomes West

Bovine

Guests will also enjoy fare from Craveable, Cookin’ with Beans, and Grateful Crow, as well as beverages from Ugly Dog Distillery, a proud festival sponsor.

“This event is an exciting mix of heart and harmony and we are thrilled to bring this unique experience to our community,” said Cassy Sleeper, North Star Reach’s Director of Philanthropy. “We are so grateful to our planning committee and our incredible sponsors—Ugly Dog Distillery, UD Family Table 2.0, MAD Creative Concepts, and Our Family—for making this event possible. Together, we’re building something special that brings people together and supports the life-changing programs at North Star Reach.”

100% of ticket sales and sponsorships from MOOSE-IC Festival will benefit North Star Reach’s no-cost camp experiences for children with complex medical needs and their families. And thanks to a matching gift from The Ted and Jane Von Voigtlander Foundation, all ticket purchases, sponsorships, and donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact of every ticket purchase and gift made.

“As our inaugural MOOSE-IC Festival, this is more than a celebration—it’s an invitation to experience the joy and connection that define North Star Reach,” said J.J. Lewis, CEO of North Star Reach. “We hope community members from across the region will join us to discover the magic of camp and support our mission in a fun, unforgettable way.”

Tickets On Sale Now

General admission is $30 per person. Learn more, purchase tickets, or become a sponsor at northstarreach.org/moose-ic-festival