North Star Reach Camp Receives $600,000 Matching Grant

The medical specialty camp near Pinckney provides free, transformative experiences for children with serious health challenges

North Star Reach, a medical specialty camp providing free, life-changing experiences for children with serious health challenges, has received a generous $600,000 matching grant from The Ted and Jane Von Voigtlander Foundation. Every dollar donated will be matched, doubling the impact and allowing the camp to expand its programming in 2025 and beyond.

Nestled on 105 wooded acres along Patterson Lake in Pinckney, Michigan, North Star Reach is the only camp of its kind in the state. A member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network founded by Paul Newman, the camp offers year-round programs designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families. Its fully accessible facilities include a medical center staffed by volunteer healthcare professionals, adaptive adventure activities, and spaces for arts, sports, and waterfront fun—all at no cost to campers. Since opening in 2016, thousands of children have experienced the camp’s transformative power, building confidence, friendships, and a sense of belonging.

“We are deeply grateful to Gwen Haggerty-Bearden, Steven Bearden, and The Ted and Jane Von Voigtlander Foundation for their incredible generosity and ongoing support of North Star Reach,” said Sheri Mark, Board Chair of North Star Reach. “Their trust, friendship, and commitment to our mission are truly inspiring. On behalf of the entire Board and all the families we serve, we thank them for their partnership. This matching grant will make a lasting impact on so many children and families, and we are honored to have such dedicated supporters as part of our community.”

The Ted and Jane Von Voigtlander Foundation has been a long-time supporter of North Star Reach, believing in its mission to provide safe, medically appropriate camping experiences for children who might otherwise miss out on summer camp.

“Seeing the camp’s growth and the impact it has had on families over the years has been an absolute joy for us,” shared Gwen Haggerty-Bearden and Steven Bearden. “We know the magic that happens at North Star Reach and are thrilled to extend this matching gift opportunity to the community. For every dollar donated, we will match it up to $600,000, ensuring the camp can continue to grow and serve even more families in 2025 and beyond.”

North Star Reach’s CEO, J.J. Lewis, emphasized how this matching grant will sustain and expand the camp’s ability to serve children facing medical challenges.

“We are deeply grateful to Gwen, Steven, and The Ted and Jane Von Voigtlander Foundation for this incredible gift,” said Lewis. “Thanks to their generosity, we are able to double the impact of every donation made to North Star Reach. We invite our entire community to join us in making the most of this matching opportunity and help bring more children and families to camp in 2025. Together, we can create life-long memories, lasting friendships, and an unparalleled sense of belonging.”

North Star Reach encourages community members to contribute and help unlock the full matching grant. Donations can be made online or by contacting J.J. Lewis at (517) 618-1874 or via email at jj@northstarreach.org.